Mike Trout extends his home-run streak in Angels’ win over Guardians

Angels star Mike Trout hits a home run during the fifth inning of a 10-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium on Saturday.

Mike Trout and Logan O’Hoppe hit two-run homers as part of a seven-run fifth inning for the Angels, and Jack Kochanowicz threw five solid innings in a 10-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Angel Stadium.

Trout, who struck out looking to end a 10-pitch at-bat in the third, snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run shot to center — the ball left his bat at 107 mph and traveled 429 feet — off Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (1-1) in the fifth. It was Trout’s third home run in three games.

Jorge Soler was hit by a pitch and O’Hoppe hammered a full-count sinker from Bibee over the wall in left-center for a 7-3 lead. Nolan Schanuel singled, Jo Adell walked and Tim Anderson looped a two-run double to make it 9-3. Taylor Ward capped the rally with an RBI single for a 10-3 lead.

Advertisement

Voices Shaikin: Can the Angels woo fans in the Dodgers’ shadow? If they win, the support may come The Dodgers loomed large at the Angels’ home opener, but it doesn’t bother a team sure it needs just to deliver wins to woo more fans.

Kochanowicz (1-0) gave up three runs — two earned — and four hits, including solo homers by Carlos Santana and Bo Naylor, in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

The Angels scored three runs in the bottom of the first when Luis Rengifo homered, Trout walked and Soler hit a towering two-run homer to center.

Bibee allowed seven runs and eight hits — including four homers — in four innings.

Key moment: The Guardians loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth when Steven Kwan singled and took second on a wild pitch, José Ramírez was intentionally walked and Santana walked. Kochanowicz fell behind cleanup man Kyle Manzardo with a two-ball count before getting him to fly out to center, keeping it tied at 3.

Advertisement

Key stat: Trout and O’Hoppe have both homered in three consecutive games, a first for O’Hoppe and the 16th time Trout has homered in at least three straight contests.

Up next: Right-hander Luis Ortiz (0-1, 13.50 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Guardians in the series finale, while lefty Tyler Anderson (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will go for the Angels.