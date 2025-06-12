Photographer captures Sen. Alex Padilla’s takedown at Homeland Security press conference

Times photographer Luke Johnson captured the moment when authorities tackled and handcuffed Sen. Alex Padilla on Thursday when he interrupted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s news conference in Los Angeles.

Johnson’s images document many of the key moments of an encounter that has sparked controversy amid President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Padilla attempts to speak

The senator was standing near a wall on one side of the room, then tried to interrupt Noem to ask a question.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla,” he said, as one agent grabbed his jacket and shoved him backward on the chest and arm. “I have questions for the secretary, because the fact of the matter is that half a dozen violent criminals that you’re rotating on your — on your ...”

Advertisement

“Hands off!” Padilla said, as three agents pushed him into a separate room.

Padilla, who was standing near a wall on one side of the room, then tried to interrupt Noem to ask a question. He was approached by officials.

Agent grabs him

Senator Alex Padilla attempts to get access to a press conference led by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Wilshire Federal Building on Thursday.

Senator Alex Padilla attempts to get access to a press conference led by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Wilshire Federal Building on Thursday.

Senator Alex Padilla is removed from the room after interrupting a news conference with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles.

Padilla is taken down

Videos from the press conference show agents forcing Padilla to his knees and handcuffing him.

VIDEO | 00:33 The moment California Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed, handcuffed during Kristi Noem press conference

Advertisement

Padilla speaks out

The senator later held a press conference to describe what happened.

“I was forced to the ground, and I was handcuffed,” Padilla said. “I was not arrested. I was not detained.”

If this is how the Trump administration treats a “senator with a question,” Padilla said, with tears in his eyes, “I can only imagine what they’re doing to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community.”

Alex Padilla speaks during a press conference at the Federal Building on Wilshire Blvd Thursday.