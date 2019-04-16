Gennady Golovkin to return to the ring June 8 to fight Steve Rolls

Gennady Golovkin will return to the ring following his first loss when he meets Canada’s Steve Rolls on June 8 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The bout is to be be streamed on DAZN.
The bout was announced Tuesday following an extended break for former middleweight champion Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 knockouts) in the wake of his majority-decision loss to current two-belt champion Canelo Alvarez in September.
The fight against the 35-year-old Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) is seen as an opportunity for Golovkin to remain busy while he awaits a possible trilogy fight against Mexico’s Alvarez, who is scheduled to meet International Boxing Federation champion Daniel Jacobs on May 4 in a unification bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Rolls won the minor U.S. Boxing Assn. middleweight title in December with a unanimous decision over KeAndrae Leatherwood. Four of Rolls’ last eight bouts have gone to the judges.
Golovkin, who trains in Big Bear, had stopped 23 consecutive opponents before going the distance with Jacobs in 2017. Later that year, he and Alvarez fought to a draw.
The bout will be Golovkin’s debut fight on DAZN, closing an important stretch for the new streaming service, which will stream Alvarez-Jacobs and the U.S. debut of three-belt heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua when he takes on Brooklyn’s Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller on June 1.