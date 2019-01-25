Canelo Alvarez seeks September fight with Gennady Golovkin, trainer says

Canelo Alvarez is planning to follow his May 4 three-belt middleweight unification bout against Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas with a trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin in September, Alvarez’s trainer, Eddy Reynoso, told The Times.
“Daniel Jacobs — tough fight — and then Golovkin,” Reynoso said Thursday in the ring during a training session with his featherweight champion, Oscar Valdez.
Relaxing after the Valdez workout, Reynoso repeated, “After this fight, [Alvarez is] very interested in having that fight with Golovkin.”
Mexico’s Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 knockouts) fought long-reigning middleweight champion Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) to a draw in September 2017, then closed Golovkin’s title dominance in September by majority decision.
The bout left both men free agents from HBO, and Alvarez signed a $365-million, 11-fight deal with DAZN, becoming the ninth Mexican native with titles in three weight classes by knocking out England’s Rocky Fielding in the third round Dec. 15 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Golovkin has been recruited by DAZN, Premier Boxing Champions (Fox, Showtime) and ESPN. PBC offers a talented middleweight contender in Jermall Charlo, but DAZN has middleweight champions in the fold, including Alvarez, Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade, who now seems bound for a mandatory World Boxing Organization bout against its recently stripped champion, Billy Joe Saunders of England.
Golovkin, who resides in Southern California, is expected to announce which service he’ll align with next week.
Getting past Jacobs is Alvarez’s first priority, and Reynoso said Alvarez will begin training for the bout next month in San Diego.
Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) claimed the International Boxing Federation middleweight belt in October by a split decision over Russia’s Sergiy Derevyanchenko, joining DAZN as part of the Alvarez fight deal.
Sources familiar with the deal have indicated that Jacobs stands to collect as much as $15 million for the Alvarez fight, and a minimum of $4 million in his next two fights should he lose to Alvarez.
“If [Jacobs] wins or gets a draw, it’s big, big money for those next fights,” one individual familiar with the deal but unauthorized to comment publicly on it told The Times.