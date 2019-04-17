Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller is denied license to fight Anthony Joshua in New York

Brooklyn’s Miller (23-0-1, 20 knockouts) was positioned for a reported $4.875-million purse to meet the unbeaten, three-belt heavyweight champion Joshua of England in his U.S. debut on DAZN, but a sample he submitted for drug testing on March 20 was found to contain the banned performance-enhancing substance GW1516, identified by famed BALCO founder Victor Conte as a selective androgen receptor modulator.