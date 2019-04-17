Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller is denied license to fight Anthony Joshua in New York

The New York State Athletic Commission has declined heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller’s application for a license to fight Anthony Joshua on June 1 at Madison Square Garden, the Los Angeles Times learned Wednesday.
Brooklyn’s Miller (23-0-1, 20 knockouts) was positioned for a reported $4.875-million purse to meet the unbeaten, three-belt heavyweight champion Joshua of England in his U.S. debut on DAZN, but a sample he submitted for drug testing on March 20 was found to contain the banned performance-enhancing substance GW1516, identified by famed BALCO founder Victor Conte as a selective androgen receptor modulator.
“It’s known for giving enormous endurance and performance boost,” Conte told The Times in a Wednesday text message. “By improving cardiovascular performance, [the substance also known as] Cardarine will also help stimulate fat loss.
“It’s often referred to as ‘exercise in a bottle.’ At 10-20 mg a day, you’ll be able to take your intensity to the next level.”
Miller’s promoter, Dmitry Salita, told ESPN.com Tuesday night when word broke of the positive test that Miller would remain in training as Salita worked to obtain more information.
The New York commission had all the information it needed to deny Miller, it turns out.
Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn, now officially underway in his pursuit of a new foe, confirmed that Miller’s “license has been denied,” Wednesday afternoon, but he did not elaborate on who he’s eyeing for Joshua, a 2012 Olympic champion.
“[Miller] can reapply on any new developments, but yes, [Joshua is] likely to need new oppo[nent],” Hearn wrote in a text message to The Times.
The high-profile date for Joshua will require an opponent of significance. Miller built his case on his unbeaten record and confrontational behavior with Joshua, which included his shove of the champion at a news conference.