Victor Conte, of BALCO fame, has found a new home in boxing

This is a world in which there are already whispers about matching up the winner of Garcia-Spence against a 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao, not because the once-dominant Filipino represents a legitimate threat to either fighter but because he could be used as a vehicle to introduce Garcia or Spence to a larger audience. If transforming Garcia or Spence into a mainstream attraction requires Pacquiao to be subjected to a legally permissible form of elder abuse, so be it.