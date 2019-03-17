Mikey Garcia vs. Errol Spence: Live updates and analysis

Get live updates and analysis as Mikey Garcia takes on Errol Spence for his welterweight belt.
Come back for round-by-round updates as the scheduled start time of 9 p.m. PST.
Main Event: Errol Spence Jr., DeSoto, Texas, (24-0, 21 KOs) vs. Mikey Garcia, Oxnard, (39-0, 30 KOs) for Spence’s IBF welterweight belt
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: Saturday, pay-per-view portion begins at 6 p.m. Pacific
Television: Fox pay-per-view, $74.95; Preliminaries on FS1 at 5 p.m. Pacific
Undercard: David Benavidez (20-0, 17 KOs) vs. J’Leon Love (24-2-1, 13 KOs), super-middleweights; Luis Nery (28-0, 22 KOs) vs. McJoe Arroyo (18-2, eight KOs), bantamweights; Chris Arreola (37-5-1, 32 KOs) vs. Jean Pierre Augustin (17-0-1, 12 KOs), heavyweights; Charles Martin (25-2-1, 23 KOs) vs. Gregory Corbin (15-0, nine KOs), heavyweights