MMA fighter Jon Jones hopes to finally be done with all the controversy

“Achieving financial success and becoming popular for the first time in my life, it was like reliving my childhood in a way, getting to do all the things I never had a chance to do. It got out of control, and I started to live for the party instead of living for me … the DUI, the failed test for cocaine. It was a spiraling effect. I’m grateful now that I went through it so young because now I have the mind of what it all can lead to, and I try to put myself in the best situations now rather than going through those things.”