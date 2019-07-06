UFC 239 live updates: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Round 1. Rencountre catches a kick but can’t use it to secure a takedown. Rencountre attempts a throw moments later but again Naurdiev is able to avoid going to the mat. A third time Rencountre clinches and goes for a takedown but Naurdiev takes top position. Naurdiev returns to his feet and comes out throwing big punches. Naurdiev hurts Rencountre with knees to the body and follows with punches to the body and a body kick as well. Rencountre responds by taking Naurdiev down. Rencountre holds Naurdiev down against the cage before then placing Naurdiev’s back on the canvas. Naurdiev has half guard while Rencountre lands some punches from the top. 10-9 Naurdiev.