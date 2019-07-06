UFC 239 live updates: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Jon Jones (24-1-0) will put his UFC light heavyweight title on the line tonight when he fights Thiago Santos (21-6-0) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card also features a UFC women’s bantamweight title showdown between champion Amanda Nunes (17-4-0) and challenger Holly Holm (13-4-0). Follow along here for round-by-round, fight-by-fight updates.
In the preliminary open, Julia Avila scored a unanimous decision victory over Pannie Kianzad (30-27, 30-27, 30-26). Kianzad had some success in the clinch and opened up a cut by the eye of Avila. However, Avila’s boxing proved to be the difference as she stunned Kianzad with punches a few times over the course of the fight en route to a wide decision win.
Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre
Ismail Naurdiev already holds an 18-2 professional MMA record at age 22 and the “Austrian Wonderboy” won his UFC debut last time out. Chance Rencountre is a decade older at 32 years old and is the underdog in this bout despite having won his last UFC contest by submission.
Round 1. Rencountre catches a kick but can’t use it to secure a takedown. Rencountre attempts a throw moments later but again Naurdiev is able to avoid going to the mat. A third time Rencountre clinches and goes for a takedown but Naurdiev takes top position. Naurdiev returns to his feet and comes out throwing big punches. Naurdiev hurts Rencountre with knees to the body and follows with punches to the body and a body kick as well. Rencountre responds by taking Naurdiev down. Rencountre holds Naurdiev down against the cage before then placing Naurdiev’s back on the canvas. Naurdiev has half guard while Rencountre lands some punches from the top. 10-9 Naurdiev.
Round 2. Rencountre gets Naurdiev’s back early and he flattens him out on the ground. Rencountre looks to secure a rear naked choke. Rencountre lands a series of punches from that position but Naurdiev slides out and ends up with half guard again on the bottom.