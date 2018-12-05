Chargers' Melvin Gordon gets into the holiday spirit with delivering 100 new bicycles to youth

While working through the knee injury that kept him out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game, Melvin Gordon kept his commitment to help deliver 100 new bicycles to youth from Los Angeles Southeast football organization Tuesday.
“For a lot of our kids, this is the only gift they’ll get for Christmas,” said Dominic Davis, a coach for one of the 10-and-under teams. “A lot of kids don’t have a daddy or a mother. So anything they can get, they appreciate.”
Gordon, raised in Kenosha, Wis., said he was pleased to keep his commitment to the Rally Health event at StubHub Center.
“It’s hard times for some parents and they need to put food on the table rather than going to get a bike. I get it,” Gordon said. “To put smiles on faces means the world. I’ve been in their shoes. I would’ve loved this. I always wished back then that someone would’ve come and talked to us, so I told myself, ‘If I ever get a chance to come back, I’m going to do it.’ I just wanted to change some lives.”