Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Betting lines, odds, start time and how to watch
Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, Over/Under 50 1/2), 10 a.m. PST, CBS
This is one of the top games of the week with Justin Herbert versus Joe Burrow and both teams in the playoff hunt. The Chargers (6-5) are one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West while the Bengals (7-4) are one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North. If neither are able to win their division, this game could end up as a key tiebreaker for a wild-card spot.
After a 4-1 start, the Chargers have lost four of their last six games and two of their last three (and are 1-5 against the spread during that run). Meanwhile, the Bengals have rebounded from their midseason slump by blowing out the Raiders 32-13 and the Steelers 41-10 to get back on the winning track, so momentum is certainly on the Bengals’ side.
It’s understandable that the Bengals are favored at home and that bettors are siding with them based on the current form of the two teams. However, it’s tempting to take the Chargers if the line does get to +3 1/2 as these teams are pretty evenly matched if taking their full-season resumes into account.
With Bengals ahead, the Chargers are a fringe playoff team but remain optimistic
CINCINNATI — They won four of their first five games, the Chargers suddenly becoming a popular Super Bowl pick led by a fresh MVP candidate at quarterback and a rookie coach making bold, trend-setting decisions.
Along the way, that coach, Brandon Staley, offered repeated public warnings about how — at first glance — the results on a football field can mask the truth of what’s really happening.
“We had to fight to get to 4-1,” Staley said this week. “You’ve heard me talk about illusions and stuff like that. It was a fight when we were 4-1. It’s been a fight when we lost a couple. … It’s been a fight, and it’s still a fight.”
So the Chargers probably weren’t as good as they looked at times during the season’s first five weeks. And they probably aren’t as bad as they’ve looked at times in going 2-4 over the seven weeks since.
Breaking down how the Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
When Chargers have the ball: Justin Herbert tries to bounce back after a fourth quarter during which he had passes intercepted twice by Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II in Week 12. The second of those interceptions tipped off the hands of Austin Ekeler, but the pass was slightly behind the running back.
Cincinnati is tied for 12th in the NFL with 10 interceptions, two of which came last weekend against Pittsburgh. Only five teams have given up fewer points per game than the Bengals, who have limited four of their last six opponents to 17 or fewer. But in those other two games, Cincinnati lost to quarterback Mike White and the New York Jets 34-31 and surrendered 41 points in a defeat to Cleveland.
So, who can be certain what version of Bengals will show up Sunday? The Chargers’ offense has sputtered at times throughout the season, often struggling to sustain a running game. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the NFL against the run, meaning Ekeler could be fighting for his rushing yards again.
The Chargers beat the Bengals on the road to start last season, 16-13, but both teams have much improved offenses now. It’s unlikely that 16 points will win this game this time around.