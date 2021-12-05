Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Betting lines, odds, start time and how to watch

Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, Over/Under 50 1/2), 10 a.m. PST, CBS

This is one of the top games of the week with Justin Herbert versus Joe Burrow and both teams in the playoff hunt. The Chargers (6-5) are one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West while the Bengals (7-4) are one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North. If neither are able to win their division, this game could end up as a key tiebreaker for a wild-card spot.

After a 4-1 start, the Chargers have lost four of their last six games and two of their last three (and are 1-5 against the spread during that run). Meanwhile, the Bengals have rebounded from their midseason slump by blowing out the Raiders 32-13 and the Steelers 41-10 to get back on the winning track, so momentum is certainly on the Bengals’ side.

It’s understandable that the Bengals are favored at home and that bettors are siding with them based on the current form of the two teams. However, it’s tempting to take the Chargers if the line does get to +3 1/2 as these teams are pretty evenly matched if taking their full-season resumes into account.

