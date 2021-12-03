Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Matt Feiler’s return will give Chargers’ O-line a boost vs. Bengals

Chargers guard Matt Feiler walks to the locker room.
Chargers guard Matt Feiler walks to the locker room during a win over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 10.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

The Chargers will receive a boost Sunday with the return of starting left guard Matt Feiler.

The veteran practiced in full Friday and was removed from the team’s injury report. He missed the Chargers’ game last weekend in Denver.

“He’s one of our best players,” Coach Brandon Staley said. “It’ll mean a lot. You saw last week what he means to us. Sometimes you see the value of people when they’re not there. He certainly fits that description.”

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young (41) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chargers

Playoff-hungry Chargers, in an offensive slump, need to hit the ground running

The Chargers are throwing the football on a franchise-record pace this season, with only Austin Ekeler as a dependable runner on offense.

Advertisement

In Feiler’s absence, Senio Kelemete struggled as the Chargers lost to the Broncos 28-13. Kelemete was called for two penalties and gave up a sack. Quarterback Justin Herbert was pressured a season-high 19 times.

Starting defensive tackle Linval Joseph will miss his third consecutive game as he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. He also has been dealing with a shoulder problem.

Starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and backup safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) also won’t play against the Bengals.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement