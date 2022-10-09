Share
Chargers

Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live updates, start time, score and news

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes during a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 25. Herbert is looking to push the Chargers back over .500 with a win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to beat the Cleveland Browns for the second straight season when the two teams meet at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT (CBS).

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Here's what you need to know

What’s wrong with Chargers’ offense? It’s practically running on empty

By Jeff Miller

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball as wide receiver Mike Williams positions himself to make a block during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushed for three yards against Kansas City.

Three yards. For the entire game.

Still, they’ve outgained the Chargers on the ground for the season.

Tampa Bay ranks 31st in the NFL with 261 rushing yards, three more than the league-worst Chargers.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Thursday that the running game has lacked consistency, something he explained can be fixed with better play-calling and better execution of those better play calls.

NFL readers Q&A: Are Chargers’ Brandon Staley, Rams’ Sean McVay feeling heat?

By Jeff Miller

(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Readers had a lot on their minds after the Rams’ and the Chargers’ recent games. Rams beat writer Gary Klein and Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller answered some questions:

How hot is Brandon Staley’s seat?

Anne Wile, Marina del Rey

Jeff Miller: Not hot at all, at the moment. Staley has been a head coach for 21 games and his teams are 11-10. Bill Belichick started his career 8-13 through 21 games. Under their current management, the Chargers haven’t been a team that makes midseason coaching changes, which is something to keep in mind if things go sour here quickly. More than Staley, I’d say general manager Tom Telesco’s seat will be heating up first if it comes to that.

Taylor Bertolet to make NFL debut; Chargers inactives vs. Browns

By Jeff Miller

Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins won’t play today against Cleveland because of a quadriceps injury.

He’ll be replaced by Taylor Bertolet, who is set to make his NFL debut.

Bertolet, who turns 30 this month, has spent time with five other NFL teams, including the 2016 Rams. He kicked collegiately at Texas A&M at the same time quarterback Johnny Manziel was there.

The Chargers’ other inactives against the Browns: wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), quarterback Easton Stick, running back Isaiah Spiller, safety JT Woods, tight end Richard Rodgers and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who was questionable because of an ankle injury, will play.

Chargers vs. Browns matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction

By Jeff Miller

Chargers coach Brandon Staley, left, talks with quarterback Justin Herbert before a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 25.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Chargers (2-2) and the Cleveland Browns (2-2) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. PDT on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.

When Chargers have the ball: Quarterback Justin Herbert looked decidedly more comfortable and confident last weekend in his second game playing with fractured rib cartilage, an injury that is expected to linger for weeks. This was an encouraging sign as the Chargers beat overmatched Houston 34-24. Also encouraging has been Herbert’s recent showing on the road — encouraging and perhaps historic.

Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

By Adam Burke

The Chargers (2-2) could well be facing a 4-0 Browns team this week, but Cleveland is a town well-versed in losing. The Browns found ways to lose winnable games against the Jets and Falcons and hit the meat of their schedule wishing that they had more margin for error. Last season, the Chargers fell seconds short of a playoff berth.

Therefore, there will be a heightened sense of urgency and a little more passion coming from the Dawg Pound. It sure would help if Keenan Allen could get back on the field, but the hamstring injury is lingering and Justin Herbert’s top target remains day to day.

Chargers (-2½, 47½) at Cleveland Browns

Last week’s game against the Texans was a big one for Herbert and the offense. After being stifled by the Jaguars with an injured Herbert on the field, the Chargers matched their scoring output of the previous two games combined with 34 points, including 27 in the first half. Los Angeles eased off in the second half but still managed 419 yards of offense, including 338 through the air. Herbert was sacked only once and Austin Ekeler scored two rushing touchdowns.

