Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live updates, start time, score and news

What’s wrong with Chargers’ offense? It’s practically running on empty

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball as wide receiver Mike Williams positions himself to make a block during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushed for three yards against Kansas City.

Three yards. For the entire game.

Still, they’ve outgained the Chargers on the ground for the season.

Tampa Bay ranks 31st in the NFL with 261 rushing yards, three more than the league-worst Chargers.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Thursday that the running game has lacked consistency, something he explained can be fixed with better play-calling and better execution of those better play calls.

