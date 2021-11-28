Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Matt Feiler among the inactives for the Chargers vs. Broncos
Chargers starting left guard Matt Feiler will not play today against Denver because of an ankle injury.
The veteran was injured last weekend against Pittsburgh. He worked out briefly before the game Sunday in Denver but was ruled out a short time later.
Feiler has played all of the team’s offensive snaps this season. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that in the event Feiler was unavailable veteran Senio Kelemete or rookie Brenden Jaimes would start.
The Chargers’ other inactives against the Broncos are cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), quarterback Easton Stick, fullback Gabe Nabers and running back Larry Rountree III.
Chargers no longer on defensive about stopping the run
They still rank last in the NFL, the two teams closest to them — Detroit and Houston — a combined 2-18-1.
Yet to be fair, any discussion of the Chargers’ season-long rushing defense must include what has recently happened.
The Chargers have limited their last four opponents to an average of 3.7 yards per carry, which would rank No. 2 over the course of the season.
They have given up 476 yards on the ground during that stretch, but it has taken the opposition 129 attempts to get there.
With renewed confidence, Chargers look forward to playing at Denver
DENVER — He was worked up to the point he had to work out, the Chargers’ collapse so epic that Austin Ekeler was left on the floor.
And he didn’t even play.
“I just remember doing pushups after that game,” Ekeler recalled. “I was just so mad…For whatever reason, when I get mad, I have to vent. I have to start working out.”
This is a running back who, pound for pound, is generally accepted to be the Chargers’ strongest player. Still, Ekeler was powerless to prevent his team from blowing a 21-point lead last season in a loss at Denver.
Sidelined at the time because of a hamstring injury, Ekeler was marooned in Southern California as the Chargers fell to the Broncos 31-30 on a touchdown scored as time expired.
He’ll play Sunday, though, when the Chargers return to Colorado, coming off an emotional, gripping victory and — based on a publicly professed belief that seems to be growing in the locker room — now a changed team.
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Betting odds, lines and spread
Chargers (-2.5, Over/Under 48) at Denver Broncos, 1:05 p.m., CBS
The Chargers visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday in what has become a key game in the AFC West.
The Chargers started the season 4-1 and looked to be in control of the division with the Chiefs off to a slow start, but they’ve dropped three of their last five games to stand at 6-4, half a game behind the 7-4 Chiefs. The Broncos also started fast at 3-0 but are 5-5 entering this game and in the midst of the AFC wild-card race.
Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed the Chargers as 2.5-point road favorites.
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Chargers (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (5-5) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The game will be carried on CBS.
When Chargers have the ball: A week ago, the Chargers scored on all five possessions — three touchdowns and two field goals — through the first three quarters against Pittsburgh. They ended up totaling 41 points in a fit of productivity that followed some extended empty stretches over the previous four games.
Denver is among the NFL’s top 10 in total defense and third in points allowed. The Broncos have held three of the last four opponents to 17 points or fewer. Denver likes to disguise looks, but a lot of what it does should be familiar to the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Under coach Brandon Staley, L.A. runs a defensive scheme similar to what Denver’s Vic Fangio employs.
When coaching in college, Staley studied Fangio, who then hired Staley in 2017 in Chicago. The two also worked together for a season in Denver. Running back Austin Ekeler will return to his home state coming off a career-best four-touchdown game.
“Yeah, it’s special because that’s where I started,” Ekeler said. “I have some roots there. I still have family back in Colorado. It’s always a great time to get back to the state.”
Something else to note: Denver returns from its off week, while the Chargers won a draining, emotional game that featured 41 points in the fourth quarter.