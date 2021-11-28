Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Matt Feiler among the inactives for the Chargers vs. Broncos

Chargers starting left guard Matt Feiler will not play today against Denver because of an ankle injury.

The veteran was injured last weekend against Pittsburgh. He worked out briefly before the game Sunday in Denver but was ruled out a short time later.

Feiler has played all of the team’s offensive snaps this season. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that in the event Feiler was unavailable veteran Senio Kelemete or rookie Brenden Jaimes would start.

The Chargers’ other inactives against the Broncos are cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), quarterback Easton Stick, fullback Gabe Nabers and running back Larry Rountree III.