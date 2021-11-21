Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live updates, odds and how to watch

Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on-field matchups: Which team has the edge?

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates a touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 10. Williams has struggled to make an on-field impact in recent games. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on NBC (Channel 4).

When Chargers have the ball: Five games into the season, Mike Williams had six touchdown receptions. He still has six. After a blazing start, Williams has slowed considerably — just like the Chargers’ offense.

“When he gets it, he produces at a high level,” fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “He scores a lot. Obviously, we haven’t been scoring. It’s probably got to do with Mike not getting the ball.”

The Chargers have averaged slightly fewer than 20 points per game while losing three of four. Pittsburgh’s defense ranks eighth in points allowed and ninth against the pass, meaning things might not get much easier for Williams and the rest. Over these last four games, Williams has only 10 receptions for 137 yards, and he picked up 49 of those yards on one play.

“I think it’s more just a little bit of randomness as far as the way the defense is playing,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Williams’ lacking production. “Is he going to have a 10-catch game every week? Probably not. But I do expect those numbers to start creeping up again.”

The Steelers will be without pass rusher T.J. Watt (hip/knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and perhaps safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19 list). Looking for renewed offensive life, the Chargers will take whatever breaks come their way.

Read more >>>