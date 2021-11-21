Share
Chargers

Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live updates, odds and how to watch

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. warms up with his teammates before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 14.
After losing three of their last four, the Chargers try to get back on the winning track at SoFi Stadium against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

By Jeff Miller
Austin Knoblauch

Here’s what you need to know

Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on-field matchups: Which team has the edge?

By Jeff Miller

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates a touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 10. Williams has struggled to make an on-field impact in recent games.
Breaking down how the Chargers (5-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on NBC (Channel 4).

When Chargers have the ball: Five games into the season, Mike Williams had six touchdown receptions. He still has six. After a blazing start, Williams has slowed considerably — just like the Chargers’ offense.

“When he gets it, he produces at a high level,” fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “He scores a lot. Obviously, we haven’t been scoring. It’s probably got to do with Mike not getting the ball.”

The Chargers have averaged slightly fewer than 20 points per game while losing three of four. Pittsburgh’s defense ranks eighth in points allowed and ninth against the pass, meaning things might not get much easier for Williams and the rest. Over these last four games, Williams has only 10 receptions for 137 yards, and he picked up 49 of those yards on one play.

“I think it’s more just a little bit of randomness as far as the way the defense is playing,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Williams’ lacking production. “Is he going to have a 10-catch game every week? Probably not. But I do expect those numbers to start creeping up again.”

The Steelers will be without pass rusher T.J. Watt (hip/knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and perhaps safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19 list). Looking for renewed offensive life, the Chargers will take whatever breaks come their way.

Chargers vs. Steelers: Betting lines, odds, spread and how to watch

By VSIN Staff

Steelers at Chargers (-6, Over/Under 47), 5:20 p.m., NBC

Neither team was impressive last week, as the Chargers were outgained by 128 yards in their loss to the Vikings, and the Steelers could muster no late offense at home in a tie with the hapless Lions. The Chargers have been the worst team in the league against the run, giving up 155 yards per game on the ground. The Steelers have struggled on offense and are 27th in the league, averaging five yards per play.

The under is 21-3-1 (87.5%) in Pittsburgh’s last 25 games on the road against weak defensive teams giving up more than 24.5 points per game. For whatever reason, the Pittsburgh offense just rarely clicks on the road anymore. It doesn’t matter who is at quarterback. However, the Steelers are still playing very good defense on the road. The result has been a lot of unders. Looking at this season’s numbers alone, the three Pittsburgh road games have produced an average of just 36 points. This week’s total is over 10 points higher than that, and the Chargers’ offense isn’t clicking the way it did earlier in the season.

Chargers activate Joey Bosa, Drue Tranquill off COVID-19 list

By Jeff Miller

The Chargers activated edge rusher Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill off the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, clearing the way for them to play against Pittsburgh.

Barring any unforeseen issues, both will be available for the game Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Bosa went on the COVID list Tuesday as a close contact of teammate Jerry Tillery. Coach Brandon Staley said twice during the week that Bosa had continued to test negative.

