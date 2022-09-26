Chargers’ Rashawn Slater expected to miss rest of season with biceps injury

The Chargers’ fears were realized Monday morning when tests revealed that left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn left biceps and likely will miss the rest of the season.

Slater, a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2021, was injured Sunday in a 38-10 loss to Jacksonville at SoFi Stadium.

After Slater left the game, swing tackle Storm Norton replaced him. Norton struggled against the Jaguars as the Chargers had a difficult time protecting Justin Herbert.

The Chargers already were dealing with a significant loss on their offensive line with Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley missing the last game-and-a-half because of a knee injury.

The attrition along the front comes as Herbert is dealing with a rib cartilage injury that hampered his performance against Jacksonville.

The Chargers also could be facing the long-term loss of wide receiver Jalen Guyton, who injured his knee Sunday.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa left the game in the first half after hurting his groin. Initial indications were that Bosa’s injury isn’t as serious as the others, but he is expected to miss some time.

Coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to meet with the media Monday afternoon.