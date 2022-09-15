Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time, score and news

Chargers hope for more consistency in run game against Chiefs

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is tripped at the goal line by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the Chargers’ win Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers won a big AFC West showdown Sunday behind their Pro Bowl quarterback who hit nine receivers and targeted 11 teammates total.

The passing game was a spectacular spray chart of opportunities spread in many directions.

But the running game? That chart wasn’t so spectacular.

The Chargers did manage 31 rushes, helping them open a five-minute advantage in time of possession on an afternoon when they ran nine more offensive plays than Las Vegas.

But they averaged only 2.5 yards per rushing attempt, which ranked last among the NFL’s 32 teams in Week 1.

