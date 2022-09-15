Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time, score and news

Chargers hope for more consistency in run game against Chiefs
The Chargers won a big AFC West showdown Sunday behind their Pro Bowl quarterback who hit nine receivers and targeted 11 teammates total.
The passing game was a spectacular spray chart of opportunities spread in many directions.
But the running game? That chart wasn’t so spectacular.
The Chargers did manage 31 rushes, helping them open a five-minute advantage in time of possession on an afternoon when they ran nine more offensive plays than Las Vegas.
But they averaged only 2.5 yards per rushing attempt, which ranked last among the NFL’s 32 teams in Week 1.
The Chargers earned a solid Week 1 win over the Raiders, but it came at a cost as Keenan Allen will miss this week’s game with a hamstring injury. Nine different players caught a pass and 11 were targeted, so everybody got into the act and the defense forced three interceptions during the victory.
Justin Herbert’s Chargers play a huge AFC West matchup against the Chiefs on Thursday.
Chargers at Chiefs (-4, 54)
This is far from an ideal spot for the Chargers. Their most reliable pass catcher is sidelined and they’ve got a long trek to Arrowhead Stadium to take on a Chiefs team that barely broke a sweat in blowing out the Arizona Cardinals last week. Patrick Mahomes was 30 for 39 for 360 yards and five touchdowns in his first regular-season game without Tyreek Hill, so it looks like the Chiefs aren’t going to miss a beat in the passing game.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Austin Ekeler acknowledged Tuesday that his shoulders still were hurting. His right gluteus maximus, as well.
But Ekeler and the Chargers are going to play Thursday anyway because, frankly, the NFL isn’t going to just sit there on both its maximus muscles when there’s money to be made.
Everyone understands that about this league, especially the players.
“I get it,” Ekeler said. “It’s just a money grab, right? It’s a business. It’s another opportunity for us to continue to increase our salary cap. So we’ll get out there and do it.”
Just four days after an emotional, draining game against Las Vegas, the Chargers will face Kansas City in a game that promises to be — yes, you guessed it — emotional and draining.
Breaking down how the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs match up heading to their game Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PDT at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be shown on Amazon Prime and Fox locally.
When Chargers have the ball: Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen won’t play because of a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 1 victory over Las Vegas. That should mean more opportunity for Mike Williams, and the timing couldn’t be better. In his two most recent visits to Kansas City, Williams had 108 and 122 yards receiving. He also scored three touchdowns in both Chargers victories. He should be primed to make an impact. He had only two catches for 10 yards against the Raiders. “It’s funny,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Monday, “if you had watched practice early in the week, the guys were joking that he’s going to have about 20 catches.” Lombardi said it wasn’t any one thing but rather a series of circumstances that worked against Williams in the opener. “The defense,” Lombardi added, “sometimes decides where the ball goes.” Justin Herbert certainly should be welcoming the first trip of the season, even if it comes against the team that has won the AFC West six consecutive seasons. Herbert had at least 300 yards passing in each of his final five road games last season.