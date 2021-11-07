Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, odds and how to watch

Chargers vs. Eagles matchups: L.A. looks to break out of funk

Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) and cornerback Ryan Smith (23) celebrate after stopping the New England Patriots on a third-down play on Oct. 31. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).

When Chargers have the ball: Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns in the final 7 minutes 24 seconds of the Chargers’ victory over Cleveland on Oct. 10. In 120 minutes of football since, Ekeler and the rest of the Chargers have scored just four touchdowns. The numbers haven’t been pretty in losses to Baltimore and New England, the Chargers too often failing to sustain drives. They are nine of 29 on third and fourth downs over their last two games. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said he believes the Chargers will emerge from their funk given all the talent they have on offense. “Once it gets going,” he said, “it’ll get going.” Philadelphia is coming off a dominant defensive and rushing effort in a 44-6 road victory. As impressive as that sounds, the fact the performance came against winless Detroit puts it in proper perspective. Still, the Chargers can’t be certain of any success Sunday because of how much they’ve been sputtering. One issue is the heat quarterback Justin Herbert has felt of late. He was pressured 17 times by the Patriots, and the Eagles have a strong front. Coach Brandon Staley suggested the Chargers could try to help Herbert by manipulating “the pocket as much as we can and change the launch points.” Putting Herbert on the move could in turn get the offense moving.

Read more >>>