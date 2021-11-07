Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, odds and how to watch

Here are the inactives for Chargers vs. Eagles
Here’s who won’t be suiting up for the Chargers and Eagles on Sunday:
CHARGERS
QB Easton Stick
CB Asante Samuel Jr.
CB Michael Davis
RB Justin Jackson
S Alohi Gilman
OT Trey Pipkins
FB Gabe Nabers
EAGLES
G Jack Anderson
WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside
CB Mac McCain
DB Kary Vincent
QB Reid Sinnett
CB Josiah Scott
CB Tay Gowan
Why the Chargers aren’t worried about Keenan Allen’s pass-catching woes
He made only five of 21 field-goal attempts last month in Golden State’s season-opening victory over the Lakers.
Two nights later, Stephen Curry went 16 of 25 and scored 45 points in a win over the Clippers.
Considering those types of numbers, coach Brandon Staley tempered any concerns about Keenan Allen, the normally reliable Chargers wide receiver who entered Week 9 tied for second in the NFL with six drops.
Staley, a former high school basketball standout in Ohio, likened Allen’s performance to a shooting slump an NBA player such as Curry might experience.
Chargers vs. Eagles matchups: L.A. looks to break out of funk
Breaking down how the Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).
When Chargers have the ball: Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns in the final 7 minutes 24 seconds of the Chargers’ victory over Cleveland on Oct. 10. In 120 minutes of football since, Ekeler and the rest of the Chargers have scored just four touchdowns. The numbers haven’t been pretty in losses to Baltimore and New England, the Chargers too often failing to sustain drives. They are nine of 29 on third and fourth downs over their last two games. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said he believes the Chargers will emerge from their funk given all the talent they have on offense. “Once it gets going,” he said, “it’ll get going.” Philadelphia is coming off a dominant defensive and rushing effort in a 44-6 road victory. As impressive as that sounds, the fact the performance came against winless Detroit puts it in proper perspective. Still, the Chargers can’t be certain of any success Sunday because of how much they’ve been sputtering. One issue is the heat quarterback Justin Herbert has felt of late. He was pressured 17 times by the Patriots, and the Eagles have a strong front. Coach Brandon Staley suggested the Chargers could try to help Herbert by manipulating “the pocket as much as we can and change the launch points.” Putting Herbert on the move could in turn get the offense moving.
Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL betting lines, odds and analysis
Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5, O/U 50) at Philadelphia Eagles
The advance line for this game last week was Chargers -3, but then they lost to the Patriots and the Eagles routed the Lions. The line reopened Chargers -2.5 and we’ve seen early money on the Eagles to drive it down to 1.5 at a lot of books.
Despite the Chargers’ loss, I still have them as a bigger favorite here, so the line is too short for me to take the Eagles as a dog. However, I believe the better way to bet this game is to tease the Eagles over a TD.
As I’ve written several times at VSiN.com this season, if 6-point NFL teasers aren’t a part of your weekly betting portfolio, you’re missing out. The oddsmakers are so good at making these lines into coin-flip propositions that it makes sense to use their expertise against them by moving the spread 6 points in your favor (and the most advantageous time to do that is to tease through the key numbers of 3 and 7 as those are still the most common margins of victory in the NFL.
Is something wrong with Justin Herbert? Chargers’ game at Eagles could answer that
PHILADELPHIA — The first 20 starts of his career were all about what’s right with Justin Herbert.
Following the last two, some observers are pondering a question that would have seemed absurd just three weeks ago:
Is there something wrong with Justin Herbert?
The NFL’s reigning offensive rookie of the year has had consecutive unimpressive performances as the Chargers’ offense has looked, for the first time in his young career, off balance for a stretch.
The group did little in a four-touchdown loss at Baltimore before having a week off. The offense returned to score on its first and final possessions against New England — while producing not nearly enough in between.
Set to play Sunday in Philadelphia’s boisterous Lincoln Financial Field, Herbert will be looking to silence the questions, which is not to suggest the Chargers themselves are asking anything.