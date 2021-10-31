Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, news, odds and how to watch

Chargers vs. Patriots matchups: Justin Herbert, offense try to rebound

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tries to evade Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott during the Chargers’ win on Oct. 10. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).

When Chargers have the ball: After opening with four victories in five games, the Chargers took a punch to the chin in a 34-6 loss at Baltimore. Justin Herbert and the offense struggled throughout, converting only three times on 16 third and fourth downs. The Chargers were able to ponder their misfortune even longer than normal since they were off during Week 7. “It’s my job as a play caller to find those calls that get us in rhythm,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “There were some things we could have done to help get that engine started a little earlier.” While Herbert passed for only 195 yards — the second-lowest total of his career — the Chargers’ running game was barely detectable. Austin Ekeler (who missed practices on Thursday and Friday because of a hip issue) and Joshua Kelley rushed a combined 10 times for 14 yards. The Chargers don’t need a big ground game, not with Herbert, but they do need to run the ball enough for it to be a legitimate threat. Mike Williams leads the Chargers in yards receiving (498) and touchdowns (six) but was limited by a knee injury against the Ravens. He pronounced himself healthy again last week. New England ranks in the upper half in the NFL in nearly every significant defensive category. But the Patriots’ three victories have come against the New York Jets (twice) and Houston Texans, a pair of one-win teams.

Read more >>>