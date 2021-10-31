Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, news, odds and how to watch

Tevaughn Campbell has found his corner in Chargers’ defense
He has emerged as an unlikely contributor on defense, a player once deemed not good enough for the CFL now sharing time with the Chargers’ $25-million cornerback.
But unlikely is nothing new to Tevaughn Campbell, a regular history-making pigskin pioneer.
“This wasn’t something that was in my mind growing up,” he said. “Where I’m from people don’t go to the NFL.”
Campbell was born and raised in Toronto. Although the league has had plenty of Canadians, he is believed to be only the second to play cornerback since at least the 1960s.
Chargers vs. Patriots matchups: Justin Herbert, offense try to rebound
Breaking down how the Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).
When Chargers have the ball: After opening with four victories in five games, the Chargers took a punch to the chin in a 34-6 loss at Baltimore. Justin Herbert and the offense struggled throughout, converting only three times on 16 third and fourth downs. The Chargers were able to ponder their misfortune even longer than normal since they were off during Week 7. “It’s my job as a play caller to find those calls that get us in rhythm,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “There were some things we could have done to help get that engine started a little earlier.” While Herbert passed for only 195 yards — the second-lowest total of his career — the Chargers’ running game was barely detectable. Austin Ekeler (who missed practices on Thursday and Friday because of a hip issue) and Joshua Kelley rushed a combined 10 times for 14 yards. The Chargers don’t need a big ground game, not with Herbert, but they do need to run the ball enough for it to be a legitimate threat. Mike Williams leads the Chargers in yards receiving (498) and touchdowns (six) but was limited by a knee injury against the Ravens. He pronounced himself healthy again last week. New England ranks in the upper half in the NFL in nearly every significant defensive category. But the Patriots’ three victories have come against the New York Jets (twice) and Houston Texans, a pair of one-win teams.
Betting lines and odds for Chargers vs. Patriots
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5, O/U 49)
Youmans: In an obvious coaching mismatch last year, Bill Belichick went to Los Angeles and crushed the Anthony Lynn-led Chargers 45-0. The Patriots were one-point underdogs in that matchup, which turned into the worst outing of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s brief career.
Each team looks much different now, and the Chargers are definitely better with Brandon Staley in charge. Belichick still has a significant coaching edge, however, and his quarterback situation is much improved. Mac Jones has completed 70.4% of his passes and just led the offense to a 54-point performance against the Jets.
The Chargers are not the hapless Jets, of course, but the Chargers do have the league’s worst run defense by giving up 162.5 yards per game. New England’s rushing attack is gaining steam behind Damien Harris, so the Patriots are capable of controlling the game by exploiting their advantage on the ground.