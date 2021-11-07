Chargers vs. Eagles matchups: L.A. looks to break out of funk

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).

When Chargers have the ball: Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns in the final 7 minutes 24 seconds of the Chargers’ victory over Cleveland on Oct. 10. In 120 minutes of football since, Ekeler and the rest of the Chargers have scored just four touchdowns. The numbers haven’t been pretty in losses to Baltimore and New England, the Chargers too often failing to sustain drives. They are nine of 29 on third and fourth downs over their last two games. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said he believes the Chargers will emerge from their funk given all the talent they have on offense. “Once it gets going,” he said, “it’ll get going.” Philadelphia is coming off a dominant defensive and rushing effort in a 44-6 road victory. As impressive as that sounds, the fact the performance came against winless Detroit puts it in proper perspective. Still, the Chargers can’t be certain of any success Sunday because of how much they’ve been sputtering. One issue is the heat quarterback Justin Herbert has felt of late. He was pressured 17 times by the Patriots, and the Eagles have a strong front. Coach Brandon Staley suggested the Chargers could try to help Herbert by manipulating “the pocket as much as we can and change the launch points.” Putting Herbert on the move could in turn get the offense moving.

When Eagles have the ball: Jalen Hurts not only is the quarterback but also is Philadelphia’s leading rusher. In fact, Hurts’ 432 yards on the ground would lead the Chargers too, although the Eagles have played one more game than the Chargers. Hurts has passed for 10 touchdowns and run for five more. “He certainly presents a lot of issues in the run game because of the plus-one issue of him being able to truly carry the football like a running back,” Staley said. “In the pocket as a passer, he’s able to affect the pass rush plan because of how effective he is as a runner.” The Chargers have had some serious issues defending the run this season and rank last in the NFL, giving up nearly 160 yards a game. But they did hold New England to 3.6 yards per attempt, Staley calling that showing a major step forward. The Eagles produced a season-high 236 yards on the ground against the Lions. Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator is Shane Steichen, who was the Chargers’ OC last season. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who calls the offensive plays, is a former assistant with the Chargers. But this is a much different defense than the Chargers used to run, so any familiarity doesn’t figure to be a major factor.

Advertisement

When they kick: Dustin Hopkins made all four of his kicks — three extra points and a 48-yard field goal — in his Chargers debut last weekend. He was signed after being released by Washington. Jake Elliott is 19 of 19 on extra points and 10 of 12 on field goals in his fifth NFL season, all with the Eagles.

Jeff Miller’s prediction: The picks against the spread in this space have been wrong six times in seven games. The Chargers are slight favorites, and the projection here is they’ll lose outright. This forecast should read like “sunny with a high of 75” to Chargers fans.

EAGLES 23, CHARGERS 21