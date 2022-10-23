Chargers vs. Seahawks: Live updates, start time, score and betting odds

Chargers vs. Seahawks: Matchups, how to watch and score prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PDT game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox and streamed on NFL+.

When the Chargers have the ball

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball during a win over the Denver Broncos on Monday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The running game continues to be an issue for the Chargers, who have failed to top 81 yards in five of their six games. Against Cleveland, they broke out for 238 yards rushing but have been the NFL’s worst running team otherwise. Now Joshua Kelley, who had emerged as the primary backup to Austin Ekeler, is on injured reserve because of a knee ligament sprain.

As for finding encouragement, Seattle’s rush defense has not been good, ranking 31st in the NFL, ahead of only one-win Detroit. Improvement on the ground would figure to help quarterback Justin Herbert’s play-action potential and also boost the offense in the red zone, where the Chargers are scoring touchdowns on only 48% of their trips.

