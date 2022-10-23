Chargers vs. Seahawks: Live updates, start time, score and betting odds

Chargers vs. Seahawks: Matchups, how to watch and score prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (4-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PDT game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox and streamed on NFL+.
When the Chargers have the ball
The running game continues to be an issue for the Chargers, who have failed to top 81 yards in five of their six games. Against Cleveland, they broke out for 238 yards rushing but have been the NFL’s worst running team otherwise. Now Joshua Kelley, who had emerged as the primary backup to Austin Ekeler, is on injured reserve because of a knee ligament sprain.
As for finding encouragement, Seattle’s rush defense has not been good, ranking 31st in the NFL, ahead of only one-win Detroit. Improvement on the ground would figure to help quarterback Justin Herbert’s play-action potential and also boost the offense in the red zone, where the Chargers are scoring touchdowns on only 48% of their trips.
Chargers vs. Seahawks: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The bye week is more important to some teams than others. Given where the Rams currently sit — and maybe more importantly, with how things have looked — a lot of soul-searching and problem solving is taking place during Week 7. The Chargers have won three in a row, however, and they are happy to keep right on playing.
If things go right, the Chargers will head into their Week 8 bye having extended that streak of victories and possibly in first place in the AFC West. They’ll need to beat the Seahawks and get some help from the 49ers, but with the Chargers favored by five points and the Chiefs favored by just 2.5, it could happen.
Seattle Seahawks at Chargers (-5, 50.5)
Is a win truly a win? Is the bottom line all that matters? If so, the Chargers came out of “Monday Night Football” with all that mattered. Those who watched the game, however, had to come away concerned. The running game that found a spark against the Browns looked like a lighter out of butane and Justin Herbert failed to throw a touchdown pass out of 57 attempts.