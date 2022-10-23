J.C. Jackson and Mike Williams injured as Seahawks halt Chargers’ winning streak

The Chargers’ three-game winning streak sputtered to a halt in a 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks opened a 17-0 lead after one quarter and maintained a double-digit edge the rest of the way.

J.C. Jackson was carted off with a knee injury in the second quarter and wide receiver Mike Williams needed to be helped off the field after sustaining an ankle injury. Chargers coach Brandon Staley described Jackson’s injury as “significant.”

Advertisement

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) screams after suffering an apparent knee injury in a game against Seattle. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Wide receiver Keenan Allen played in the first half, coming back from a hamstring injury, but did not appear in the second half.

The Chargers struggled to stop Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. His 74-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the game away for Seattle. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith connected on 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed on 33 of 51 passes for 293 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. The Chargers, however, struggled against the NFL’s 31st-ranked rushing defense, with Austin Ekeler held to 31 yards on nine carries. The Chargers were held to 53 total yards rushing.

“I’ve got to do a better job coaching this group and bringing it together,” Staley told reporters after the game. “I’ve got to make sure I do a better job with this team. It starts with me.”

The Chargers return to action Nov. 6 at Atlanta.