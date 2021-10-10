Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

Brandon Staley’s high school buddies in Ohio are Browns fans every week but this one
Until he started a family, he was a Cleveland Browns season-ticket holder.
Nothing, however, could make Mike Erkkila stop investing in his lifelong friend.
“I’m a Browns fan, yeah,” Erkkila said. “But I’m a Brandon Staley fan first. I know all the work he’s put in to get to where he is. My fandom goes aside because of loyalty to Brandon and all that work.
“Besides, I think the Browns can make the playoffs at 15-2.”
Staley and the Chargers play Cleveland on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. It’s a home game for the head coach and a hometown game for him, too.
Staley grew up in Perry, Ohio, about 45 minutes east of Cleveland, just up the Lake Erie coast.
Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: NFL betting picks, odds and analysis
The Chargers are certainly gaining a lot of bandwagon jumpers with their 3-1 start and back-to-back wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders. But the Browns are also 3-1, with a defense to match the Chargers. The Browns have allowed just 16.8 points per game compared to 18.5 point per game for the Chargers, though it should be pointed out the Chargers have faced much better offenses (both have faced Kansas City, but the Chargers have also had to contain Washington, Dallas and Las Vegas while the Browns have faced Houston, Chicago and Minnesota).
This really should be a back-and-forth battle, but not in typical shootout mode. I see both defenses stepping up and for this game to be about 20-17 or 23-20.
Chargers fans will be tempted to take the six-point teaser and apply it to the Chargers -2 and turn that into Chargers +4, but the mathematically better way to tease this game is to take the Browns from +2 to +8 because you also win the bet if the Chargers win by a touchdown.
Chargers vs. Browns matchups: Can offensive line protect Justin Herbert?
Breaking down how the Chargers (3-1) and the Cleveland Browns (3-1) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).
When Chargers have the ball: Most prominent among the offseason upgrades for the Chargers has been the offensive line, which — with right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) on the injured reserve list — has five different starters than a year ago. Veteran center Corey Linsley and rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater have led the group, both ranked among the top 10 at their position by Pro Football Focus. Cleveland, however, arrives with what Chargers coach Brandon Staley called “one of the elite [defensive] fronts in the league.” The Browns feature end Myles Garrett, who is ranked No. 3 at his position by PFF. Garrett entered Week 5 leading the NFL with six sacks. “I don’t know if there’s a better defensive end pass rusher in the NFL,” Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “He’s a guy that can ruin your day by himself very quickly.” Garrett figures to seek out right tackle Storm Norton, who is filling in for Bulaga and will be making just his seventh NFL start. Quarterback Justin Herbert’s ability to feel pressure and get rid of the ball quickly figure to again be keys to the Chargers sustaining possessions. Austin Ekeler is coming off a career game running the football, finishing with a 117-yard performance against Las Vegas. Cleveland’s defense is third best against the run and pass, and fourth in points allowed. The Chargers will have to earn what they get in this game.