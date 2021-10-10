Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

Brandon Staley’s high school buddies in Ohio are Browns fans every week but this one

Brandon Staley as a kid, dressed in a Cleveland Browns Bernie Kosar uniform. (Courtesy of Staley family)

Until he started a family, he was a Cleveland Browns season-ticket holder.

Nothing, however, could make Mike Erkkila stop investing in his lifelong friend.

“I’m a Browns fan, yeah,” Erkkila said. “But I’m a Brandon Staley fan first. I know all the work he’s put in to get to where he is. My fandom goes aside because of loyalty to Brandon and all that work.

“Besides, I think the Browns can make the playoffs at 15-2.”

Staley and the Chargers play Cleveland on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. It’s a home game for the head coach and a hometown game for him, too.

Staley grew up in Perry, Ohio, about 45 minutes east of Cleveland, just up the Lake Erie coast.

