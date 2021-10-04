Photos: Chargers defeat rival Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium

The Chargers asserted themselves as contenders for the AFC West title this season in a 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

Here are some of the biggest moments of the game captured by veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier.

Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery sacks Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert in front of Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright late in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with running back Austin Ekeler after Ekeler scored a touchdown late in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is sandwiched by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during first half action. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. knocks the ball from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers free safety Derwin James celebrates after stopping the Raiders on third down in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell tackles Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind for a second-half sack. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive back Tevaughn Campbell loses control of the ball as Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow knocks it loose for an incomplete pass on a fake punt in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is swamped by Chargers defenders early in the game at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery celebrates after sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook (87). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)