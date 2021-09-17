Chargers put Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve, bring back Michael Schofield III

The Chargers placed right tackle Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve Friday and brought back Michael Schofield III.

Bulaga has been unable to practice this week after missing the second half of the team’s season opener Sunday at Washington. He is dealing with back and groin problems, according to the Chargers’ official injury report.

Signed as a free agent in March 2020, the veteran was limited to 38% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps last season because of injuries, including one to his back.

The team monitored Bulaga’s participation throughout training camp in hopes of keeping him healthy for as long as possible.

Storm Norton replaced Bulaga against Washington and is expected to start Sunday when the Chargers play Dallas at SoFi Stadium.

Schofield, 30, started 39 games (including the playoffs) for the Chargers from 2017-19. He spent last season with Carolina.