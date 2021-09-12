Chargers vs. Washington: Live updates, news, odds and score

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Washington
Betting preview for the Chargers vs. Washington Football Team game on Sunday.
Chargers (-1, 44.5) at Washington Football Team
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the real deal, but the key to controlling every great passer is to break down the pocket by creating pressure, and Herbert will be facing a defensive front with the ability to dominate.
Washington ranked No. 4 in the NFL in scoring defense (20.6 points per game) last season. The line ranks among the best in the league with former first-round picks Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat leading the charge.
Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick runs hot and cold yet has plenty of playmakers to work with, including wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin. The Chargers, who lost six games by seven points or fewer last year, will have to prove they deserve to be road favorites against an opponent with an elite defense.
Pick: Washington +1
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.
Chargers vs. Washington matchups: Rashawn Slater meets Chase Young in debut
Breaking down how the Chargers (7-9 last season) and the Washington Football Team (7-9) match up heading into their season-opening game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).
When Chargers have the ball: In his final season at Northwestern, Rashawn Slater allowed zero sacks, one quarterback hit and four hurries during his 355 pass-blocking and 787 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. One of his most notable performances of that 2019 year came against Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. In a game the Wildcats would lose 52-3, Young finished with two tackles and one sack, which came against Northwestern’s other tackle.
On Sunday, Slater and Young will meet again as the rookie makes his NFL debut at left tackle for the Chargers. A year ago in his first pro season, Young won the league’s defensive rookie of the year award after being drafted No. 2 overall by Washington.
“I kind of look at it as that’s the past,” Slater said. “This is a totally different environment. He’s taken steps since then. I’ve taken steps since then. I really don’t even think about that past matchup as having any sort of factor in it.”
Slater opted out of last season at Northwestern because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then was drafted at No. 13 overall in April. He returns on a rebuilt offensive line in front of quarterback Justin Herbert, the NFL’s reigning offensive rookie of the year. The Chargers have a new coaching staff and a new scheme, one designed to take advantage of Herbert’s big right arm and lofty football IQ.
For Chargers to rise in AFC West, Kansas City is their chief concern
Kansas City has won the last five AFC West titles and appeared in consecutive Super Bowls and three conference championship games in a row.
So, yes, the Chiefs are again the team to beat in a division they have dominated going back to the Chargers’ final season in San Diego.
Before Kansas City assumed control, Denver won the AFC West five consecutive seasons, making the division one of the most predictable in the NFL over the last decade.
The Chargers — thanks in large part to Justin Herbert — have become one of the league’s most popular dark-horse picks this summer.
Asante Samuel Jr. has trouble learning from one former NFL player — his dad
They share so much. Both defensive backs, both 5 foot 10, both known as playmakers.
These two even share their name, Asante Samuel — Sr. and Jr.
But there is one thing neither is particularly comfortable sharing with the other:
Himself.
When the Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. in the second round in April, the convenient assumption was that father helped make son, that two players so similar in style, so alike in technique just had to be close.
Turns out, that assumption was too convenient.
Brandon Staley optimistic Austin Ekeler will play vs. Washington
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said he is “optimistic, for sure” that running back Austin Ekeler will play Sunday in the team’s season opener.
Ekeler returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after missing two days because of a hamstring issue. He is officially listed as questionable for the game at Washington.
Staley also said veteran Chase Daniel will serve as the backup to quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 1. Easton Stick is also on the team’s 53-man roster.