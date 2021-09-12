Chargers vs. Washington: Live updates, news, odds and score

Chargers vs. Washington matchups: Rashawn Slater meets Chase Young in debut

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater warms up before a preseason game against the Rams on Aug. 14. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Chargers (7-9 last season) and the Washington Football Team (7-9) match up heading into their season-opening game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).

When Chargers have the ball: In his final season at Northwestern, Rashawn Slater allowed zero sacks, one quarterback hit and four hurries during his 355 pass-blocking and 787 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. One of his most notable performances of that 2019 year came against Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. In a game the Wildcats would lose 52-3, Young finished with two tackles and one sack, which came against Northwestern’s other tackle.

On Sunday, Slater and Young will meet again as the rookie makes his NFL debut at left tackle for the Chargers. A year ago in his first pro season, Young won the league’s defensive rookie of the year award after being drafted No. 2 overall by Washington.

“I kind of look at it as that’s the past,” Slater said. “This is a totally different environment. He’s taken steps since then. I’ve taken steps since then. I really don’t even think about that past matchup as having any sort of factor in it.”

Slater opted out of last season at Northwestern because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then was drafted at No. 13 overall in April. He returns on a rebuilt offensive line in front of quarterback Justin Herbert, the NFL’s reigning offensive rookie of the year. The Chargers have a new coaching staff and a new scheme, one designed to take advantage of Herbert’s big right arm and lofty football IQ.

