Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers pick cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in Round 2 of NFL draft

Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Miami tight end Brevin Jordan.
Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Miami tight end Brevin Jordan. Samuel, whose father played corner in the NFL, could be a Chargers starter.
(Mark Wallheiser / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

The Chargers started Day 2 of the NFL draft by picking a potential starter on defense:

ASANTE SAMUEL JR., CORNERBACK
5 feet 10, 180 pounds, Florida State, Round 2, Pick 47.

Notable: Samuel’s father, Asante Sr., played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He was an All-Pro corner for New England in 2007 and also played for Philadelphia and Atlanta, making four Pro Bowls.

Last season: Appearing in eight games for the Seminoles, Samuel finished with 30 tackles and three interceptions.

Advertisement

Why the Chargers drafted him: After addressing one starting need at left tackle (Rashawn Slater) in the first round Friday, the Chargers took care of their other starting need by adding Samuel. They needed a replacement for veteran Casey Hayward, who was cut in March after five seasons with the team. Samuel brings impressive bloodlines and an edge but also lacks the sort of size at corner some teams prefer.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement