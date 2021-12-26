Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Chargers vs. Houston Texans matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Chargers (8-6) and the Houston Texans (3-11) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS.
When Chargers have the ball: They have the AFC’s starting Pro Bowl quarterback and a Pro Bowl wide receiver, the Chargers a top-five passing team for most of this season. “We’ve got a certain makeup of this roster,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said, “where it’s so tempting to be a pass-first offense ... and sometimes we are.”
But the Chargers also have rushed for 344 yards over their last two games, including a season-high 192 against Kansas City in Week 15. Even with starting running back Austin Ekeler and Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley on the COVID-19 reserve list heading into the weekend, the Chargers could look to muscle up again and be a bit of a run-first offense against a Houston team that ranks last in the league in rushing defense.
Justin Jackson is coming off his best game of the season and is in line to be featured Sunday. Jackson has shown plenty of ability during his time with the Chargers but has struggled to remain healthy. This is a game the Chargers would love to grab early and not let go, smothering the Texans in the process. A quick start by the offense is one way to achieve that goal.
Derwin James Jr. active, questionable how much he will play
Just a reminder: The Chargers have 13 active-roster players unavailable today because of COVID-19, including starters Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley, Justin Jones and Mike Williams.
Minutes before kickoff, the team also announced that starting cornerback Michael Davis was questionable because of an illness.
With all the absences, the Chargers had no inactives for the game.
Safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) is active after being listed as questionable on Friday. But James did not participate in the team portion of pregame warmups, suggesting the Chargers would prefer to not play him.
Justin Herbert set to make more Chargers history vs. Texans
Entering his 30th start, Justin Herbert already has done things no one else has done in NFL history.
On Sunday at Houston, he’ll do something he has never done before — play a game as a Pro Bowl quarterback.
Herbert was named to the AFC team Wednesday, one of six Chargers recognized during this bounce-back season that has put the team in position to make the playoffs with three games remaining to play.
“He takes it so seriously,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “I think sometimes, when you’re as talented as him, it’s easy to be like, ‘I don’t need to do that. I can rely on all this talent.’ He does not take that approach.”
Herbert played well enough in 2020 to be selected as the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year. He had more completions, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns than any first-year NFL player.
Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Betting odds, lines, starting time and how to watch
Chargers (-10, O/U 46) at Texans, 10 a.m. PST Sunday, CBS
At first glance, especially for Chargers fans, this looks too easy. The Chargers are fighting for a playoff spot and must win this game to keep pace while the Texans are among the worst teams in the league, so of course the Chargers are going to win in a rout, right?
These things aren’t always so simple, especially in the NFL this year where we’ve seen a lot of shocking results to show that parity is alive and well. While two of the Texans’ wins have come against the even more lowly Jaguars, they also had that 22-13 upset of the Titans in Week 11 that is cause for concern.