Chargers can’t find a way to finish: Takeaways from overtime loss to Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

During his first year as an NFL head coach, Brandon Staley has talked often about his desire to build the Chargers into a team that can produce game-winning plays late.

On Thursday, they were on the opposite end of that equation against a Chiefs team — and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes — that’s famous for its fantastic finishes.

“I thought our guys in the fourth quarter just didn’t have a lot left,” Staley said. “There wasn’t a lot left in our tank, defensively. They (the Chiefs) had a lot to do with that. I give full credit to Kansas City, full credit to Patrick and those skill players, their coaching staff.”

After falling behind 28-21, the Chiefs scored the tying and winning touchdowns in the span of two minutes, 31 seconds. On those two series, they gained 150 yards on just eight plays.

The breakdowns included a 32-yard scramble by Mahomes late in the fourth quarter to set up the tying score.

“Defensively, we’re going to learn from that, learn how to finish against a quarterback like that,” Staley said. “We finished against them in the first game [a 30-24 win in Kansas City in September]. It didn’t go down this game.”