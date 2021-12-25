Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers’ Austin Ekeler announces he will not play Sunday at Houston

Chargers coach Brandon Staley shakes hands with running back Austin Ekeler.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley, left, will be without one of the team’s top weapons, running back Austin Ekeler, on Sunday against the Texans.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Austin Ekeler announced on social media Saturday morning that he is out for the Chargers’ game Sunday at Houston.

The running back is one of 12 players on the team’s active roster on the COVID-19 reserve list entering the weekend.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa was ruled out earlier in the week after testing positive for COVID. So was reserve defensive back Kemon Hall.

The others on the list include Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley, defensive tackle Justin Jones, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, wide receiver Jalen Guyton, quarterback Chase Daniel, kick returner Andre Roberts, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, edge rusher Chris Rumph II and defensive back Trey Marshall.

Advertisement

The Chargers have until 1 p.m. Saturday to make roster moves in advance of their game against the Texans.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles with the ball in the first half.

Chargers

Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Betting odds, lines, starting time and how to watch

The Chargers can’t afford to stumble over their final three games of the season, and the Houston Texans present a very winnable matchup.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement