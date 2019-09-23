Thomas Davis: Chargers are ‘much better than our record indicates’

The Chargers are 1-2 and already trail Kansas City by two games in the AFC West, not that anyone around this team is thinking about playoff possibilities at the moment.

The more immediate concern is tightening up all the mistakes that are suddenly gumming up the operation. Penalties, turnovers and dropped passes have turned what was expected to be a dynamic offense into a sputtering unit.

“Plenty of penalties, plenty of turnovers and, I know those are all ‘what ifs,’ but the teams that turn it over and have penalties are the teams that lose,” quarterback Philip Rivers said. “Those are teams that you look at out there and go, ‘Why aren’t they very good?’ ”

Rivers had a fumble in Sunday’s loss to the Texans that not only cost the Chargers a scoring chance but also set up what became a touchdown drive for Houston.

He threw an interception last weekend against Detroit on the final offensive play for the Chargers, robbing them of a opportunity to attempt a game-tying field goal.

The good news? The NFL has five teams that are 0-3 and three of those teams now come along in order on the Chargers’ schedule.

After a visit to winless Miami, they will host winless Denver and then winless Pittsburgh.

“We’re still a good football team,” linebacker Thomas Davis said. “We’re much better than our record indicates. But, at the end of the day, you are what your record says you are. So, we’ve got to come in tomorrow, we’ve got to watch the film and we’ve got to correct these mistakes. We can’t allow it to keep happening.”