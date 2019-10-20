Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Titans by the numbers

A look at the significant numbers behind the Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

4-1

Ryan Tannehill’s record against the Chargers as a starting quarterback. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

7

Chargers became the seventh team to be held to 20 points or fewer by the Titans defense this season. The Titans are allowing 16.0 points per game.

5

Games this season with at least 90 yards from scrimmage for Chargers’ Austin Ekeler. He had 125 yards against the Titans, including 118 on seven catches.

1.9

Yards per carry for the Chargers, who finished with just 39 rushing yards on 21 runs. Melvin Gordon led Los Angeles with 32 yards on 16 carries.

5

Games this season with 300 or more passing yards for Chargers’ Philip Rivers, who had five last season. He was 24 of 38 for 329 yards and two TDs against Tennessee.