Underachieving Chargers can’t keep pace with Chiefs in season-ending loss

A frustrating and underachieving Chargers season ended Sunday with a 31-21 loss that included the perfect snapshot of 2019.

Late in the first half, trailing 10-7 and already in position — the 26-yard line — to at least attempt a tying field goal, Philip Rivers instead fired deep into double coverage and the chilly wind and was intercepted in the end zone.

The ball was intended for Mike Williams but came up short and was picked off by Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Another empty visit in scoring territory epitomized the entire season and all of Sunday, when the Chargers eventually fought back to take a second-half lead but then were blown away by the Chiefs’ celebrated speed.

With the loss, the Chargers finished 5-11 and in last place in the AFC West. After back-to-back victories in Weeks 8 and 9, they ended up losing six of their final seven games.

Kansas City jumped to the No. 2 seed in the AFC with the victory and New England’s loss at home to Miami.

The Chargers moved ahead of the Chiefs on Sunday 14-10 after a Michael Davis interception on Kansas City’s first possession of the third quarter.

The pickoff, only the 14th takeaway for the Chargers all season, set up the offense at the Chiefs’ 21-yard line.

Three Melvin Gordon runs put the ball in the end zone and gave Gordon nine total touchdowns for the season.

The Chargers entered Week 17 tied with Cincinnati for the fewest takeaways in the league.

That advantage, however, lasted only 16 seconds, the time it took Mecole Hardman to return Ty Long’s kickoff 104 yards for a score.

Kansas City then stretched its lead the next time its offense touched the ball. On the first play from scrimmage, Damien Williams eluded the attempted tackles of at least three Chargers to produce an 84-yard touchdown run.

The Chargers weren’t done, however, as they came back to close within a field goal in the fourth quarter with a 14-play, 86-yard drive.

Rivers passed eight yards to tight end Hunter Henry for the touchdown, making it 24-21 with 5:23 to go.

The Chargers’ defense then had a chance to get the ball back by forcing the Chiefs into a three-and-out possession.

But on third-and-seven from their own 26-yard line, Kansas City converted when Patrick Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 47-yard completion.

Hill, one of the fastest players in the NFL, was matched up on the play with Chargers rookie linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Also on the same series, the Chiefs converted a third-and-three to keep the ball away from Rivers and the Chargers’ offense. Kansas City finished the game seven for 10 on third down.

Despite the loss, the Chargers did achieve a notable milestone:

Williams reached 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career.

Keenan Allen, who had a second-quarter touchdown, broke his own team record for catches in a season. He finished with nine receptions for 82 yards, pushing his total for 2019 to 104.

Austin Ekeler had a chance to give the Chargers three 1,000-yard receivers, but he came up just short. He finished the day with nine catches for 43 yards and the season with 92 for 993 yards.

The Chargers lost two regulars to ankle injuries. Defensive back Desmond King left the game in the first half and right tackle Sam Tevi in the third quarter. Neither returned.