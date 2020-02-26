Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers haven’t decided on Mike Williams’ fifth-year option but ‘love what he’s doing’

Chargers vs. Packers 11/3/19
Chargers receiver Mike Williams is coming off his best season, finishing 2019 with 49 receptions for 1,001 yards.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Feb. 26, 2020
11:07 AM
INDIANAPOLIS — 

General manger Tom Telesco said “the plan going in” is for the Chargers to pick up the fifth-year option of Mike Williams’ rookie contract.

The wide receiver and 2017 first-round choice is coming off his best season, finishing 2019 with 49 receptions for 1,001 yards.

Immediately after saying that, however, Telesco softened his position.

“Actually, I haven’t given enough thought on that yet,” he said. “But we love what he’s doing. He’s going to be a good player in this league.”

The Chargers have until May 30 to exercise the option, which would pay Williams a salary close to $14 million in 2021.

Telesco also said he had no update on a possible contact extension with defensive end Joey Bosa.

The two-time Pro Bowler is entering the final season of his initial NFL contract and is a candidate to hold out this summer in an attempt to get a new deal.

“I don’t really have a timetable on it,” Telesco said. “But I know he’s a building-block player. We want him here a long time.”

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
