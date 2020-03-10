Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers seek addition of ‘sky judge’ official

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon loses the ball during a game against the Titans on Oct. 20.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
2:56 PM
The Chargers were one of two NFL teams to formally propose the addition of a booth umpire — a so-called “sky judge” — to each officiating crew for the 2020 season.

Baltimore also submitted a proposal for an idea that has been gaining momentum over the past few seasons.

The league’s competition committee is expected to further discuss the issue, as well as other potential rule changes, at the owners meetings in Florida at the end of this month.

The Chargers’ motivation likely was fueled by their 23-20 loss at Tennessee in October.

They fell to the Titans after having three calls reversed against them in the final 44 seconds, two of those reversals erasing touchdowns and the third resulting in a game-ending fumble.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times.
