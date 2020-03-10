Chargers seek addition of ‘sky judge’ official

The Chargers were one of two NFL teams to formally propose the addition of a booth umpire — a so-called “sky judge” — to each officiating crew for the 2020 season.

Baltimore also submitted a proposal for an idea that has been gaining momentum over the past few seasons.

The league’s competition committee is expected to further discuss the issue, as well as other potential rule changes, at the owners meetings in Florida at the end of this month.

The Chargers’ motivation likely was fueled by their 23-20 loss at Tennessee in October.

Advertisement

They fell to the Titans after having three calls reversed against them in the final 44 seconds, two of those reversals erasing touchdowns and the third resulting in a game-ending fumble.