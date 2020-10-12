Chargers receivers coach Phil McGeoghan does not travel with team to New Orleans

Chargers wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan has left the team for personal reasons but will remain on staff.

He did not travel with the Chargers to New Orleans, where they are scheduled to play the Saints on Monday night.

McGeoghan shared on social media that he and two of his children have heart defects and that a member of his family is dealing with breast cancer.

He is in his third season with the Chargers and 11th year in the NFL.