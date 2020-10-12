Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers receivers coach Phil McGeoghan does not travel with team to New Orleans

Chargers wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan
Receivers coach Phil McGeoghan is in his third season with the Chargers.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Oct. 12, 2020
12 PM
Share

Chargers wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan has left the team for personal reasons but will remain on staff.

He did not travel with the Chargers to New Orleans, where they are scheduled to play the Saints on Monday night.

McGeoghan shared on social media that he and two of his children have heart defects and that a member of his family is dealing with breast cancer.

He is in his third season with the Chargers and 11th year in the NFL.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement