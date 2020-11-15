Chargers’ 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins by the numbers
Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
3-16
The Chargers’ record since the start of last season in games decided by eight or fewer points. The eight-point loss to Miami was their largest this season.
4.6
Average point differential in the Chargers’ seven losses this season.
5
Consecutive victories for the Dolphins, their longest such streak since they won six in a row in 2016.
8
Consecutive games in which Miami has scored 23 or more points, the first time it has done so since the 1984 season.
1-14-1
Record of rookie starting quarterbacks from California teams in the Eastern time zone since 1970. The winner was Jim Everett with the Rams in 1986.
The Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa showdown never materialized, but Miami did enough on defense and special teams to send the Chargers to a 29-21 loss.
Summary
CHARGERS 0 7 7 7 — 21
MIAMI 14 3 3 9 — 29
|First Quarter
Miami — Ahmed 1 run (Sanders kick), 12:54. Drive: 1 play, 1 yard, 0:04. Miami 7, CHARGERS 0.
Miami — Grant 3 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 0:58. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 7:04. Key plays: Tagovailoa 23 pass to Gesicki, Tagovailoa 13 pass to Grant, Ahmed 18 run, Tagovailoa 15 pass to Grant, Meeks 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 4th-and-1. Miami 14, CHARGERS 0.
|Second Quarter
CHARGERS — Herbert 1 run (Badgley kick), 4:25. Drive: 11 plays, 37 yards, 5:51. Key plays: Ballage 10 run on 3rd-and-1, Ballage 1 run on 3rd-and-2, Ballage 1 run on 4th-and-1. Miami 14, CHARGERS 7.
Miami — Field goal Sanders 50, 0:24. Drive: 5 plays, 15 yards, 0:42. Key play: Tagovailoa 13 pass to M.Perry. Miami 17, CHARGERS 7.
|Third Quarter
CHARGERS — Henry 2 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 7:02. Drive: 11 plays, 68 yards, 6:38. Key plays: Herbert 15 pass to Allen, Herbert 10 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-3. Miami 17, CHARGERS 14.
Miami — Field goal Sanders 35, 2:30. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 4:32. Key plays: Tagovailoa 17 pass to Gesicki, Ahmed 18 run, Tagovailoa 19 pass to Shaheen. Miami 20, CHARGERS 14.
|Fourth Quarter
Miami — Smythe 2 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), 11:38. Drive: 5 plays, 32 yards, 2:32. Key plays: X.Howard 28 interception return to CHARGERS 32, Tagovailoa 12 pass to Grant, Ahmed 11 run. Miami 26, CHARGERS 14.
Miami — Field goal Sanders 49, 3:59. Drive: 7 plays, 14 yards, 2:38. Key play: Laird 17 run on 3rd-and-8. Miami 29, CHARGERS 14.
CHARGERS — Allen 13 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:57. Drive: 8 plays, 69 yards, 2:02. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 31, Ballage 11 run, Herbert 28 pass to Williams, Herbert 13 pass to Parham. Miami 29, CHARGERS 21.
|INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ballage 18-68, Kelley 7-21, Herbert 4-10. MIAMI, Ahmed 21-85, Laird 2-19, M.Perry 1-6, Washington 2-2, Tagovailoa 6-(minus-1).
PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 20-32-1-187. MIAMI, Tagovailoa 15-25-0-169.
RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Ballage 5-34, Henry 4-30, Guyton 4-24, Allen 3-39, Williams 2-38, Parham 1-13, Nabers 1-9. MIAMI, Grant 4-43, Gesicki 2-40, Parker 2-31, M.Perry 2-21, Smythe 2-9, Shaheen 1-19, Ahmed 1-5, Hollins 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. MIAMI, Grant 3-57.
KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Reed 4-80. MIAMI, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Adderley 8-0-0, Davis 5-0-0, Jenkins 4-1-0, White 3-3-0, Joseph 2-2-0, Murray 2-2-0, Jones 2-1-0, Perryman 2-1-0, Square 1-1-0, Tillery 1-1-0, Addae 1-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Hayward 1-0-0, Nwosu 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0. MIAMI, R.Davis 4-3-0, Rowe 4-2-0, Needham 4-0-1, Br.Jones 3-2-0, Baker 3-1-0, By.Jones 3-0-0, Lawson 2-3-0, Sieler 2-3-0, Van Noy 2-3-0, McCain 2-0-0, Roberts 1-6-0, X.Howard 1-2-0, Ogbah 1-0-1, Be.Jones 1-0-0, Strowbridge 1-0-0, Van Ginkel 0-5-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. MIAMI, X.Howard 1-28.
FIELD GOALS MISSED: MIAMI, Sanders 47.
Officials — Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Julian Mapp, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Dale Shaw, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Ross Smith.
Attendance — 12,751.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.