Chargers’ Justin Herbert gets first haircut in ages for ‘no particular reason’

Haircuts usually aren’t that big of a deal.

But it had been two or maybe even three years since the last time anyone took a pair of clippers to Justin Herbert’s dome.

So naturally there were questions Wednesday when the Chargers rookie quarterback appeared in front of reporters with close-cropped follicles rather than the flowing locks that had become his signature look.

Why’d you do it?

“No particular reason,” Herbert said. “It was just time. It was getting too long.”

Wait, is this an attempt to somehow change the 2-7 Chargers’ luck?

BREAKING: Justin Herbert got a haircut. pic.twitter.com/EEU2IoEalm — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020

“It might look like that,” Herbert admitted. “But, honestly, it was just getting long. Time to cut it.”

Herbert said he let strength and conditioning coach strength John Lott handle the clippers.

“I think he did a great job,” Herbert said. “I wasn’t looking for anything fancy. Pleased with it.”

According to Herbert, his last haircut may have been as far back as 2017. That seems about right. Here’s Herbert during his sophomore season at Oregon ...

Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, left, shakes hands with quarterback Justin Herbert on Nov. 18, 2017. (Chris Pietsch / Associated Press)

... during the summer of 2018 ...

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert speaks during Pac-12 media day July 25, 2018. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

... last fall ...

Justin Herbert greets fans after Oregon beat Washington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

... in February ...

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Feb. 25 in Indianapolis. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

... and just a few days ago.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 15. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Herbert said he might only wait or year or so before his next haircut.

Staff writer Jeff Miller contributed to this report.