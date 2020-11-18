Chargers’ Justin Herbert gets first haircut in ages for ‘no particular reason’
Haircuts usually aren’t that big of a deal.
But it had been two or maybe even three years since the last time anyone took a pair of clippers to Justin Herbert’s dome.
So naturally there were questions Wednesday when the Chargers rookie quarterback appeared in front of reporters with close-cropped follicles rather than the flowing locks that had become his signature look.
Why’d you do it?
“No particular reason,” Herbert said. “It was just time. It was getting too long.”
Wait, is this an attempt to somehow change the 2-7 Chargers’ luck?
“It might look like that,” Herbert admitted. “But, honestly, it was just getting long. Time to cut it.”
Herbert said he let strength and conditioning coach strength John Lott handle the clippers.
Chargers Keenan Allen and Justin Herbert admitted the Dolphins deceiving blitz defense kept the offense confused, although coach Anthony Lynn says his team was prepared but didn’t execute.
“I think he did a great job,” Herbert said. “I wasn’t looking for anything fancy. Pleased with it.”
According to Herbert, his last haircut may have been as far back as 2017. That seems about right. Here’s Herbert during his sophomore season at Oregon ...
... during the summer of 2018 ...
... last fall ...
... in February ...
... and just a few days ago.
Herbert said he might only wait or year or so before his next haircut.
Staff writer Jeff Miller contributed to this report.
