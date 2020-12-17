Chargers’ 30-27 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 30-27 overtime victory over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Thursday:



7

Games with 300 or more yards passing for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert this season, an NFL record for a rookie. Herbert completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards and two TDs.



27

Touchdown passes for Herbert this season, tying the rookie record set by Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield in 2018.



9

Consecutive AFC West losses for the Chargers before beating the Raiders in overtime. The Chargers’ previous division victory had come on Dec. 30, 2018 at Denver, a 23-9 decision over the Broncos.

18

Consecutive touchdowns allowed on goal-to-go situations for the Chargers defense before they held the Raiders to a field goal in the first quarter. They also stopped the Raiders in overtime.



9

Field-goal attempts missed by the Chargers’ Michael Badgley this season, including two against the Raiders. He has missed four of his last seven attempts. Badgley also has missed three extra points this season.

Summary

CHARGERS 7 10 7 0 6 — 30

Las Vegas 3 7 7 7 3 — 27

First Quarter

CHARGERS — Henry 10 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 5:56. Drive: 12 plays, 78 yards, 7:29. Key plays: Herbert 14 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-11, Herbert 18 pass to T.Johnson, Herbert 17 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-6. CHARGERS 7, Las Vegas 0.

Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 23, :55. Drive: 9 plays, 70 yards, 5:01. Key plays: Carr 17 pass to Jacobs, Jacobs 20 run, Carr 30 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-7. CHARGERS 7, Las Vegas 3.

Second Quarter

Las Vegas — Waller 35 pass from Mariota (Carlson kick), 9:19. Drive: 7 plays, 86 yards, 4:10. Key plays: Mariota 22 pass to Moreau, Mariota 13 pass to Waller, Mariota 11 run. Las Vegas 10, CHARGERS 7.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 22, 1:52. Drive: 14 plays, 71 yards, 7:27. Key plays: Herbert 12 pass to Guyton, Herbert 15 pass to Henry, Herbert 7 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-5, Herbert 11 pass to Guyton on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 10, Las Vegas 10.

CHARGERS — T.Johnson 26 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), :19. Drive: 4 plays, 49 yards, 00:41. Key play: Herbert 25 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-12. CHARGERS 17, Las Vegas 10.

Third Quarter

Las Vegas — Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 7:18. Drive: 10 plays, 76 yards, 5:23. Key plays: Mariota 26 run, Mariota 25 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-10, Mariota 2 run on 4th-and-2, C.Harris 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty. CHARGERS 17, Las Vegas 17.

CHARGERS — Ballage 1 run (Badgley kick), 2:08. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:10. Key plays: Herbert 15 pass to Guyton, Herbert 14 pass to Williams, Herbert 10 pass to Ekeler, Herbert 19 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-5, Mullen 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-9. CHARGERS 24, Las Vegas 17.

Fourth Quarter

Las Vegas — Mariota 2 run (Carlson kick), 6:16. Drive: 19 plays, 75 yards, 10:52. Key plays: Mariota 10 pass to Waller, Mariota 4 pass to Agholor on 4th-and-2, Mariota 7 run on 3rd-and-6, Mariota 15 pass to Jacobs, Mariota 14 pass to Waller, Mariota 7 pass to Waller on 4th-and-1. CHARGERS 24, Las Vegas 24.

Overtime

Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 23, 3:18. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 6:42. Key plays: Mariota 13 run, Mariota 17 run, Ingold 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Jacobs 12 run. Las Vegas 27, CHARGERS 24.

CHARGERS — Herbert 1 run, 1:29. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:49. Key plays: Mullen 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty, Herbert 53 pass to Guyton. CHARGERS 30, Las Vegas 27.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 13-60, Herbert 4-14, Ballage 8-11, Kelley 2-8, Guyton 1-4, Allen 1-(minus 1). Las Vegas, Mariota 9-88, Jacobs 26-76, Booker 3-12, Ingold 1-2, Cole 1-0, Riddick 1-(minus 5).

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 22-32-0-314. Las Vegas, Mariota 17-28-1-226, Carr 3-5-0-53.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Henry 5-65, Guyton 4-91, Ekeler 4-19, Johnson 3-61, Hill 3-39, Williams 2-22, Allen 1-17. Las Vegas, Waller 9-150, Agholor 4-49, Jacobs 3-38, Moreau 1-22, Jones 1-9, Richard 1-7, Renfrow 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Hill 1-10. Las Vegas, Renfrow 1-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Kelley 2-39. Las Vegas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Vigil 6-3-1, Murray 6-2-0, Watkins 6-0-0, Hayward 5-0-0, Harris 4-1-0, Nwosu 3-2-0, Joseph 2-4-0, Bosa 2-2-0, Jenkins 2-2-0, Jones 2-1-0, Addae 2-0-0, Davis 2-0-0, White 2-0-0, Rochell 1-4-0, Square 1-0-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Broughton 0-2-0. Las Vegas, Mullen 8-0-0, Kwiatkoski 5-5-0, Worley 4-3-0, Harris 4-0-0, Littleton 3-3-0, McMillan 2-3-0, Nassib 2-3-0, Hankins 1-2-0, Hurst 1-2-0, Vickers 1-1-1, Joyner 1-1-0, Nixon 1-1-0, Key 1-0-0, Leavitt 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Harris 1-51. Las Vegas, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Badgley 51, Badgley 47.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Roy Ellison, HL <JU>Brian Bolinger, LJ Tom Symonette, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Saleem Choudhry.

