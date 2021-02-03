See what’s cooking with Chargers’ Justin Herbert live on Instagram on Wednesday
Quarterback Justin Herbert was scorching for the Chargers this season.
On Wednesday, he’ll be focused more in indirect heat.
The star rookie will be going live on Traeger’s Instagram channel at 4 p.m. PST, along with barbecue expert Chad Ward, smoking a beef brisket for the masses.
The event is part of the #TraegerGameDay campaign, which encourages backyard chefs — or aspiring ones — to take a photo of their culinary creations and post them on social media using that hashtag.
All sorts of Traeger prizes are up for grabs, as is the company’s first championship ring, which, naturally, features the slogan “Go pig, or go home.”
As the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator, Joe Lombardi says he will build around Justin Herbert and apply what he learned during a doomed stint with the Detroit Lions.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.