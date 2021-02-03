See what’s cooking with Chargers’ Justin Herbert live on Instagram on Wednesday

Quarterback Justin Herbert was scorching for the Chargers this season.

On Wednesday, he’ll be focused more in indirect heat.

The star rookie will be going live on Traeger’s Instagram channel at 4 p.m. PST, along with barbecue expert Chad Ward, smoking a beef brisket for the masses.

The event is part of the #TraegerGameDay campaign, which encourages backyard chefs — or aspiring ones — to take a photo of their culinary creations and post them on social media using that hashtag.

Advertisement

All sorts of Traeger prizes are up for grabs, as is the company’s first championship ring, which, naturally, features the slogan “Go pig, or go home.”