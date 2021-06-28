Chargers welcome fans back to practices as training camp dates are announced

The Chargers will welcome back fans to training camp, which opens July 28 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

NFL camps were closed to the public in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators will need to pre-register for the free tickets. More information can be found on the Chargers website. All covered seating and observation space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be room in the bleachers for roughly 1,000 fans.

Gates to the sports complex will open one hour before the start of each practice. Parking will be available at the O.C. Fair and Events Center for $10.

The highlights of Chargers camp include a fan festival and practice at SoFi Stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and joint workouts in Costa Mesa against the San Francisco 49ers starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 19 and 20.

Training camp schedule, which is subject to change:

