Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers welcome fans back to practices as training camp dates are announced

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches as his players warm up during minicamp in Costa Mesa.
The Chargers’ Brandon Staley will run a training camp for the first time as an NFL head coach.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

The Chargers will welcome back fans to training camp, which opens July 28 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

NFL camps were closed to the public in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators will need to pre-register for the free tickets. More information can be found on the Chargers website. All covered seating and observation space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be room in the bleachers for roughly 1,000 fans.

Gates to the sports complex will open one hour before the start of each practice. Parking will be available at the O.C. Fair and Events Center for $10.

Advertisement

The highlights of Chargers camp include a fan festival and practice at SoFi Stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and joint workouts in Costa Mesa against the San Francisco 49ers starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 19 and 20.

Chargers

Chargers’ new offense will require plenty of summer reading and scheming

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) signals during the NFL football team's organized team activities.

Chargers

Chargers’ new offense will require plenty of summer reading and scheming

Justin Herbert is planning to devote a significant amount of time studying new coach Brandon Staley’s offense ahead of the start of training camp.

Camp dates

Training camp schedule, which is subject to change:

  • Wednesday, July 28, 9–11 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 29, 9–11 a.m.
  • Friday, July 30, 9–11 a.m.
  • Saturday, July 31, 9–11 a.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 2, 9–11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 3, 9–11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 4, 9–11 a.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 6, 9–11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 7, 9-11 a.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 8, 3:30–5:30 p.m. (SoFi Stadium Fanfest)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 10, 9–11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 11, 9–11 a.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 12, 9–11 a.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 16, 9–11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9–11 a.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 19, 9–11 a.m. (joint practice with 49ers)
  • Friday, Aug. 20, 9–11 a.m. (joint practice with 49ers)
Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement