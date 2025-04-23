Advertisement
Chargers to kick off NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with coach Jim Harbaugh during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 5.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Already planned for an early kickoff to Week 1 in Brazil, the Chargers will get an early start to their preseason as they will face the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The game will take place July 31 at 5 p.m. PDT to mark the beginning of the NFL preseason. The Chargers will also honor former tight end Antonio Gates, who was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 19, 2024: The Los Angeles Charger offensive line gives Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) time to look for an open receiver against the Denver Broncos at So-Fi Stadium on December 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Gates, the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown catches for a tight end and the Chargers’ franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, will enter the Hall of Fame with Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Sterling Sharpe in the smallest class in 20 years. The Class of 2025 will be enshrined on Aug. 2.

The Chargers have not participated in the Hall of Fame game since 1994 when they lost to the Atlanta Falcons.

After their three preseason games, the Chargers will begin the regular season on Friday, Sept. 5, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in just the second NFL regular-season game to be hosted in South America. The full schedule will be released in May.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

