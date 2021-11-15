Second-half fade: Five takeaways from Chargers’ loss to Vikings

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert leaves the field after losing to the Minnesota Vikings. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

On a day when the offense again struggled to sustain anything of consequence, the Chargers produced what turned out to be an oddly dominant touchdown drive to open the second half.

They went 75 yards in 10 plays and scored when Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a two-yard touchdown.

“I love that drive coming out of halftime,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We were aggressive … running the ball, throwing the football, staying ahead of it. Our guys were executing at a high level. I felt like our pace was good.”

Asked if he was surprised then that the Chargers were unable to repeat the performance the rest of the day, Staley said, “I was a little surprised.”

Herbert was five of seven for 62 yards on the possession. His scoring dart to Ekeler was threaded through a slim opening between Vikings linebackers Nick Vigil and Eric Kendricks.

The Chargers moved with purpose and picked up five first downs. Over the remainder of the game, they’d manage only four more first downs.

Their other touchdown drive Sunday also covered 75 yards but was aided by 33 yards of Minnesota penalties.

Coming off a very efficient and productive game in Philadelphia, the Chargers finished with 253 total yards and averaged 4.6 per play. The Vikings have the NFL’s 23rd-ranked defense through 10 weeks.