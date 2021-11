The Chargers avoided a major meltdown Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, surviving a second-half comeback surge by the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 41-37 victory.

Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier captured some of the game’s defining moments from the sideline. Take a look:

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, top, can’t haul in a touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre draws a pass interference penalty in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, left, catches a long pass in front of Chargers cornerback Michael Davis in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) and inside linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga celebrate after stopping the Steelers at the goal line in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) blocks the punt by the Chargers’ Ty Long during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, sprints ahead of Pittsburgh’s Terrell Edmunds (34) and Cameron Heyward (97) during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler spikes the ball next to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Taco Charlton after scoring on a touchdown catch. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert flips a pass to receiver Joshua Palmer as he is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa tackles Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron during second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, left, strip sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during a fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Steelers fans cheer Pittsburgh rallies to tie the game 34-34 against the Chargers in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams runs into the end zone on a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert to give the Chargers a 40-37 lead. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)