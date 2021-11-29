What we learned from Chargers’ loss in Denver: Too many blown assignments

Coach Brandon Staley was clearly frustrated afterward by the missed opportunities the Chargers had on defense. Denver converted eight of 11 third downs and many of those were killers. Only Washington has been worse on third down this season than the Chargers, who are allowing opponents to convert nearly 49% of the time.

After Justin Herbert was intercepted in the end zone on the second play of the fourth quarter, the Chargers, trailing 14-7, had the Broncos in third and seven and third and 10 but couldn’t stop them either time.

“We had a chance right there,” Staley said. “‘OK, it’s 14-7. Get the momentum back. Get the ball right back to Justin.’ We didn’t do it.”

Denver eventually scored on the possession and did so — quite naturally — on third down when Teddy Bridgewater escaped a potential sack by Joey Bosa and scrambled to find tight end Eric Saubert for a one-yard score.