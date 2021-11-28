Chargers’ 28-13 road loss to Denver Broncos by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 28-13 road loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday:

15

Wins for the Denver Broncos in their last 20 games against the Chargers.

9

Games in which the Chargers have allowed at least 100 yards rushing this season. L.A. came into the game as the worst-ranked defense against the run. Denver ran for 147 yards in 33 carries.

8

Passes Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had intercepted in their five losses this season. He had two against Denver. In their six wins, Herbert was intercepted twice.

Advertisement

14

Games in which Herbert has thrown for at least 300 yards. According to the NFL, no other quarterback since 1950 had more than 10 such games in their first two seasons.

111

Games it took the Chargers’ Keenan Allen to reach 700 career receptions, tying Antonio Brown for the fastest to the mark in NFL history. Allen caught seven passes against Denver.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 7 0 6 — 13

Denver 7 7 0 14 — 28

First Quarter

Denver — Bridgewater 11 run (McManus kick), 4:31. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 4:24. Key plays: Bridgewater 19 pass to T.Patrick, Bridgewater 5 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-4. Denver 7, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

Denver — J.Williams 9 run (McManus kick), 12:46. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 5:46. Key plays: Bridgewater 12 pass to Okwuegbunam, J.Williams 12 run, Gordon 16 run. Denver 14, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 12 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), :31. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 00:45. Key plays: James 5 interception return to Denver 47, Herbert 18 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-7, Herbert 14 pass to Allen. Denver 14, CHARGERS 7.

Fourth Quarter

Denver — Saubert 1 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 8:54. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:36. Key plays: Surtain 0 interception return to Denver 20, Bridgewater 12 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-7, Bridgewater 14 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-10, Bridgewater 42 pass to J.Williams. Denver 21, CHARGERS 7.

Denver — Surtain 70 interception return (McManus kick), 7:28. Denver 28, CHARGERS 7.

CHARGERS — Cook 16 pass from Herbert (pass failed), 4:34. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:54. Key plays: Herbert 34 pass to Ekeler, Herbert 13 run on 3rd-and-12. Denver 28, CHARGERS 13.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Herbert 4-36, Ekeler 12-31, Kelley 1-5. DENVER, Gordon 17-83, J.Williams 14-54, Bridgewater 2-10.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 28-44-2-303. DENVER, Bridgewater 11-18-0-129, Lock 4-7-1-26.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Allen 7-85, Ekeler 6-68, Williams 4-39, Cook 2-25, Palmer 2-25, Guyton 2-23, Anderson 2-18, Kelley 2-15, Parham 1-5. DENVER, J.Williams 3-57, Fant 3-12, T.Patrick 2-26, Jeudy 2-25, Sutton 2-17, Okwuegbunam 1-12, Gordon 1-5, Saubert 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. DENVER, D.Spencer 2-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. DENVER, D.Spencer 1-7.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, White 8-4-0, James 5-2-0, Adderley 4-4-0, Covington 3-2-0, Bosa 3-1-1, Jones 2-4-0, Campbell 2-3-0, Davis 2-2-0, Tranquill 1-2-0, Nwosu 1-1-0, Tillery 1-1-0, Harris 1-0-0, Murray 1-0-0, Fehoko 0-2-0, Fackrell 0-1-0, Ogbongbemiga 0-1-0. DENVER, Fuller 8-1-0, Simmons 7-1-0, Browning 5-2-0, Young 4-3-0, Surtain 4-1-0, Weatherly 2-0-1, Darby 2-0-0, D.Williams 1-2-.5, Agim 1-1-1, Stephen 1-1-0, Cooper 1-0-0, Hairston 1-0-0, Hinton 1-0-0, D.Jones 0-3-0, Reed 0-2-.5, Sterns 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, James 1-5. DENVER, Surtain 2-70.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Hopkins 52.

Officials — Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.

