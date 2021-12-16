Chargers

Photos: Chiefs surge late to defeat Chargers in overtime

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce scores the winning touchdown in front of Chargers cornerback Davontae Harris during the Chiefs’ 34-28 win at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Wally Skalij
Robert Gauthier
The Chargers missed a chance to take over first place in the AFC West on Thursday night, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-28 in overtime at SoFi Stadium.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij captured all of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage point. Check out their best photos of the game.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery (99) recovers a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Joshua Kelley fumbles the ball while trying to dive for a touchdown against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a touchdown pass against the Chargers to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs past Chargers defensive back Trey Marshall (36) and cornerback Michael Davis (43) for the winning touchdown in overtime.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

