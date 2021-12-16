Photos: Chiefs surge late to defeat Chargers in overtime

The Chargers missed a chance to take over first place in the AFC West on Thursday night, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-28 in overtime at SoFi Stadium.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij captured all of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage point. Check out their best photos of the game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert beats the Chiefs defense to score a touchdown in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery (99) recovers a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley fumbles the ball while trying to dive for a touchdown against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a touchdown pass against the Chargers to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)