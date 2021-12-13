Chargers place starting left tackle Rashawn Slater on COVID-19 reserve list

The Chargers announced Monday they are placing Rashawn Slater on the COVID-19 reserve list.

If Slater is unable to play Thursday night against Kansas City, the Chargers will have a major void to fill at left tackle.

The rookie has been a standout all season, teaming with veteran Matt Feiler to give the Chargers a strong left side of their offensive line.

The No. 13 overall pick in the draft, Slater has played every offensive snap for the Chargers this season.

In his absence, the Chargers likely would have to turn to Trey Pipkins III in their biggest game of the season. The winner Thursday night at SoFi Stadium will be in first place in the AFC West.

The Chargers have been dealing with COVID issues in recent weeks. Leading receiver Keenan Allen missed the team’s 37-21 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday after testing positive last week.

Coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to meet with the media Monday afternoon.