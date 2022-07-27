Did Chargers do enough to fix defense? Many questions to consider as camp opens

The Chargers rolled up to their Costa Mesa headquarters — often in stylish rides with eye-catching rims and eye-denying windows — Tuesday, the official reporting date for training camp.

They will conduct their first on-field full-team practice Wednesday at the nearby Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Having missed the playoffs three consecutive years, general manager Tom Telesco spent the offseason rebuilding a defense that too often in 2021 failed to sufficiently support an offense led by Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.

Telesco traded for three-time All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack, signed seven defensive free agents — at a total price of $126 million, $59 million of which is guaranteed — and drafted four more defenders.

The free-agent additions included Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson and starting interior tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

Advertisement

With the roster redo, the Chargers emerged as a trendy pick to make a Super Bowl run coming out of the AFC West, widely recognized as the NFL’s toughest division.

So it will take improved defensive play and everything Herbert and the offense provided last season — plus some more, likely — for the Chargers to realize the potential so many observers see in them.

As their opening practice of a season that could extend into February beckons, six questions remain to monitor over the course of training camp: