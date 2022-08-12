These are Chargers to watch closely in preseason opener against Rams

After competing against each other for 13 training-camp practices, the Chargers finally will have a chance to hit someone else Saturday when they open the preseason against the Rams.

Or, at least, some of the Chargers will have a chance to do so.

As with last year, most of the veteran starters will not play until the team kicks off the regular season, which will come Sept. 11 against Las Vegas at SoFi Stadium.

Under second-year coach Brandon Staley, the Chargers prefer to limit the preseason to players who fall into one of two categories: 1) Those competing for starting positions or roster spots; and 2) Those still trying to establish themselves in the league.

Chargers Chargers’ Michael Davis admits personal life cost him starting corner job Michael Davis has made a lot of starts for the Chargers at cornerback over the years, but he struggled last season and lost his starting role, he says because of off-field distractions.

Advertisement

So, even though Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa won’t play after kickoff Saturday night, there still will be plenty to monitor as it relates to the Chargers and their 2022 season.

Here are the top five areas to watch: